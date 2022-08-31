Giants’ 2022 practice squad: Tracking the additions

The New York Giants finalized their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, although the team will obviously shuffle the roster quite a bit between now and the Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11.

With the initial 53 out of the way, the Giants will now turn their attention to putting together their 16-man practice squad (plus a couple with roster exemptions), which will begin on Wednesday.

Once waivers clear at noon ET, those who go unclaimed become free agents and are eligible to be signed by any team, either to the 53-man roster or practice squad. That, obviously, includes the players New York cut on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the practice squad qualifications:

Teams will fill out practice squads starting today. Here's how it works this season… – 16 players.

– Up to 10 players with 2 or less accrued seasons.

– Up to 6 veterans (no limit how many years in league)

– Practice squad player may be elevated for gameday a max of 3 times. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 31, 2022

Teams may also protect up to four practice squad players from being poached by another team each week.

Now that we have all that out of the way, stay up to date with all of the Giants’ reported practice squad moves by following along with our tracker below, which will be updated regularly (newest moves are at the bottom).

RB Jashaun Corbin

Haven't confirmed all of these yet, but RB Jashaun Corbin did sign back with the Giants' practice squad, per source https://t.co/4FKQhGCwC4 — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 31, 2022

QB Davis Webb

QB Davis Webb is back with the Giants on the practice field. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 31, 2022

LB Quincy Roche

Among #Giants on field today as Daboll said practice squad is still being built – Webb, Roche, Corbin……no sign of Bachman as of yet. — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) August 31, 2022

WR C.J. Board

#Giants – veteran WR and RET Board also participating in practice — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) August 31, 2022

DL Ryder Anderson

Davis Webb is on the practice field (practice squad) with #Giants today. So are others who were expected such as RB Jashaun Corbin, DL Ryder Anderson, etc. full list to come — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 31, 2022

TE Austin Allen

Austin Allen, Jashaun Corbin on practice field, so they’re heading to practice squad — The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) August 31, 2022

DB Zyon Gilbert

Quincy Roche, Zyon Gilbert, Austin Allen also — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 31, 2022

LB Chuck Wiley

OLB Chuck Wiley, who had a nice preseason for the Ravens, will be signing with New York Giants practice squad. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 31, 2022

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire