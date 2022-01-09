Giants’ 2022 opponents officially set

The 2021 regular season has officially come to a close for the New York Giants and major winds of change are blowing.

What happens in the coming days will reshape the organization and set a new course. Whoever comes in to captain the ship remains to be seen, but their 2022 slate of opponents is already set in stone.

Here’s a quick look at which teams the Giants will play — both home and away — next season.

Dallas Cowboys (x2)

Philadelphia Eagles (x2)

Washington Football Team (x2)

at Green Bay Packers

at Jacksonville Jaguars

at Minnesota Vikings

vs. Chicago Bears

vs. Detroit Lions

vs. Houston Texans

vs. Indianapolis Colts

at Tennessee Titans

vs. Baltimore Ravens

vs. Carolina Panthers

at Seattle Seahawks

