Giants’ 2022 opponents officially set
The 2021 regular season has officially come to a close for the New York Giants and major winds of change are blowing.
What happens in the coming days will reshape the organization and set a new course. Whoever comes in to captain the ship remains to be seen, but their 2022 slate of opponents is already set in stone.
Here’s a quick look at which teams the Giants will play — both home and away — next season.
Dallas Cowboys (x2)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Philadelphia Eagles (x2)
AP Photo/John Munson
Washington Football Team (x2)
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
at Minnesota Vikings
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
vs. Chicago Bears
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
vs. Detroit Lions
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
vs. Houston Texans
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
vs. Indianapolis Colts
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
at Tennessee Titans
Steven Ryan/Getty Images
vs. Baltimore Ravens
Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
vs. Carolina Panthers
AP Photo/Bill Kostroun
at Seattle Seahawks
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
