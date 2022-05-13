Giants’ 2022 NFL schedule: Game-by-game predictions

Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones treated image

The Giants are looking for a fresh start under new GM Joe Schoen and new head coach Brian Daboll. There’s a chance it could be a good one, too.

It won’t be easy, but they do have a few winnable games in the first half of their 2022 schedule, which was revealed on Thursday, including home games against the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears in the first four weeks of the season. And even a difficult, early-season road stretch -- where they play three of four away from home, including games in London and Seattle – includes games against the very beatable Seahawks and Jaguars.

Overall, in a slate that includes games on Thanksgiving (in Dallas) and Christmas Eve (in Minnesota), they play only six games against teams that went to the playoffs last year (and four of those are division games), and seven games against teams that finished over. 500. So if they’re any good at all, the opportunity is there for at least some success this season.

Here’s a look at their entire 2022 schedule, with some analysis and some way-too-early predictions on how their season will go:

Week 1: at Tennessee Titans, Sept. 11, 4:25 p.m.

In a conference that is absolutely loaded with talent, let’s not forget that the Titans were the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year (12-5). We’ll see if Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry can do that again, especially after A.J. Brown was traded to Philadelphia. But they should be quite a test for “Wink” Martindale’s rebuilding defense right out of the gate.

Early prediction: LOSS

Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sept. 18, 1:00 p.m.

A soft landing after the rough opener. After an offseason of trying to upgrade at quarterback, the Panthers are still stuck with Sam Darnold – and we’ve all seen how he does at the Meadowlands. If the Giants can’t win this game, the season could get ugly, fast.

Early prediction: WIN

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Sept. 26 (Monday), 8:15 p.m.

The Cowboys scored 530 total points last season – more than double the Giants’ season total (258). Let that sink in for a moment. Then realize that even though the Cowboys traded away WR Amari Cooper, the gap hasn’t exactly closed. They’ve got more than enough weapons to stretch a very thin Giants secondary.

Early prediction: LOSS

Week 4: vs. Chicago Bears, Oct. 2, 1:00 p.m.

The Bears remain committed to QB Justin Fields, but they weren’t exactly committed to surrounding him with talent this offseason. They’ve got a new GM (Ryan Poles) and a new head coach (Matt Eberflus) and they’re basically starting over, just like the Giants, only with less talent on the roster.

Early prediction: WIN



Week 5: vs. Green Bay Packers, at London, Oct. 9 , 9:30 a.m.

The Packers may have traded away Aaron Rodgers’ best weapon (Davante Adams) but he’s still got more than enough to work with to stay on top of the NFC. And unless the Giants’ pass rush magically transforms from what it’s been the last few years, he should have no problem picking apart their young secondary. The Giants are undefeated all-time in London (2-0), but that’s about to end.

Early prediction: LOSS

Week 6: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Oct. 16, 1:00 p.m.

There really is a lot of optimism that Martindale will eventually turn around the Giants’ defense, but he’s going to need better players to do it. And his blitz-happy scheme could be a problem in a game against a quarterback as elusive as Lamar Jackson, who can avoid the rush and extend plays. It’s another game where that Giants’ secondary is going to be a huge issue.

Early prediction: LOSS

Week 7: at Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct. 23, 1:00 p.m.

The Jaguars spent about $200 million in guaranteed money on free agents this offseason, but made a lot of questionable signings. Are they any better? That probably depends on QB Trevor Lawrence. He’s got a brighter future than Giants QB Daniel Jones, but it might be wise to bet on Jones in the present.

Early prediction: WIN

Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks, Oct. 30, 4:25 p.m.

It’s hard to get excited about a Seahawks team that traded away QB Russell Wilson and didn’t replace him (Drew Lock? Really?) But the new-look Giants could be exhausted by this stage and a long trip to Seattle is never easy. Consider this a letdown game, if there is such a thing for a team coming off a 4-13 season.

Early prediction: LOSS

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: vs. Houston Texans, Nov. 13, 1:00 p.m.

The Texans ranked 32nd on offense and 31st on defense last season, which is just about as bad as it gets. Then they decided to stick with young QB David Mills and, after an extensive search for a new head coach, settled on Lovie Smith, whose last winning season in the NFL was 2012. I’m sure they have a plan down there. I just have no idea what it is.

Early prediction: WIN



Week 11: vs. Detroit Lions, Nov. 20, 1:00 p.m.

The Lions went 3-3 down the stretch last season and three of their five losses after their bye week were by four points or fewer. Now they’ve got stud pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson on defense and Jared Goff has a couple of new receivers to throw to, including D.J. Chark and rookie Jameson Williams, who should be ready to play by now. Ex-Giants tight end Dan Campbell will make sure this game isn’t easy at all.

Early prediction: LOSS

Week 12: at Cowboys, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m.

The Cowboys have lost three straight and four of their last five on Thanksgiving, which theoretically could bode well for the Giants. This is awfully late in the season, though, to assume this injury-prone Giants roster will be fully healthy. Also, the Cowboys are still just too good.

Early prediction: LOSS

Week 13: vs. Washington Commanders, Dec. 4, 1:00 p.m.

Four straight division games this late in the season would sure be fun if the Giants were in a playoff race – though that’s hard to see this year. They won’t lose them all, but this could be a sneaky tough game. It might all depend on how QB Carson Wentz is playing, because with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and rookie Jahan Dotson at receiver, he sure can stretch the field against a Giants team that will struggle in coverage.

Early prediction: LOSS

Week 14: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 11, 1:00 p.m.

Here’s a theme for this season: Ugh, the secondary. This division is just so loaded with potentially good passing attacks. The Eagles now have A.J. Brown to go with DeVonta Smith, plus the best rushing team in football. Even if Jalen Hurts struggles at QB, they are a tough match for a defense still trying to figure itself out.

Early prediction: LOSS



Week 15: at Commanders, Dec. 17/18, Time TBD

OK, Wentz may have weapons, but he hasn’t exactly been a reliable quarterback in recent years. And the Giants have had some recent success against Washington, winning five of the last seven matchings between them. That’s way better than they’ve done against the other two division teams the last few years.

Early prediction: WIN

Week 16: at Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 24 (Saturday), 1:00 p.m.

A team with Dalvin Cook at running back and Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson at receiver should be much better on offense than it has been, even with Kirk Cousins at quarterback. And it will be, now that former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is their new head coach. They should be just about putting it all together by now. Even if the Giants are better offensively under Daboll, they might not be able to keep up.

Early prediction: LOSS

Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Jan. 1, 1:00 p.m.

By the time the calendar turns to 2023, the Giants will be focused on 2023, too, and the futures of Jones, Saquon Barkley, and many others. But there likely will be one, feel-good, late-season surprise win for this franchise, something that gives them a little bit of hope for the future. In what could be a final test (or a final goodbye) for Jones and Barkley, they could go out in style against aging QB Matt Ryan and the underachieving Colts.

Early prediction: WIN

Week 18: at Eagles, Jan. 7/8, Time TBD

The Cowboys are the best team in the NFC East, but the Eagles really are the worst matchup for the Giants. The Giants don’t have good enough linebackers to stop the run, and their secondary can’t keep up with their receivers. And if they’re out of it by now (which they surely will be), this finale on the road has a chance to get ugly, fast.

Early prediction: LOSS