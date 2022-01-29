Giants 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Mississippi State's Charles Cross among three OTs projected at No. 5 overall

Mississippi State OT Charles Cross treated image

Three months away from the 2022 NFL Draft, the Giants officially have a new regime in place. Friday's hiring of former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as Big Blue's head coach signals a new era, and two top-10 picks present a chance for franchise to build around young cornerstones.

Also from Buffalo, former Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen joined the Giants last Friday as New York's GM, giving Big Blue a duo that figures to be an aligned one with personnel decisions and roster building.

The draft April 28-30 in Las Vegas is a big first step for Daboll and Schoen. Who could be on the Giants' radar? Here is an updated look at this past week's mock drafts.

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo (55) against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

No. 5: Charles Cross, Mississippi State OT

Rebuilding the Giants' offensive line has to be a top priority for new general manager Joe Schoen. As a Day 1 starter, Cross could immediately help Big Blue re-establish a blue-collar mentality on offense.

No. 7: David Ojabo, Michigan EDGE

The Giants have always been at their best when a dominant defensive front can take over the game. The ultra-twitchy pass rusher from Michigan would add significant juice.

Sep 25, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) signals the start of the fourth quarter during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

No. 5: Ikem Ekowonu, NC State OT

After the 2020 season, Andrew Thomas would have been ranked fourth among that highly anticipated tackle class (Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Wills and Thomas). Based on the most recent season, Thomas has a case for No. 2 as Becton and Wills have dealt with injuries. Overall, the group has lived up to the hype. Ekwonu could be an All-Pro caliber offensive guard, but he will be given a shot to stick at tackle.

No. 7: Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame SAF

Jabrill Peppers is a free agent and the objective is to take good players. Safety is not a position traditionally picked high, but if New York lands a Pro Bowl-level talent or better, then no one is going to look back on this pick and consider it a bust. Do not overthink good football players. Hamilton is a good football player who can play downhill or drop into coverage.

Story continues

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Walter Football

No. 5: Evan Neal, Alabama OT

Andrew Thomas struggled to begin his career. He has improved, but right tackle is a big problem because Nate Solder is a shell of his former self. Evan Neal is a 360-pound lineman who can move very well, which almost seems impossible.

No. 7: David Ojabo, Michigan EDGE

The Giants have an excellent secondary, but they're still not great against the pass because they don't have a quality pass rush.

Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) tries to get past UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Alec Anderson (70) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

No. 5: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon EDGE

He still could very well be the first player taken in the draft, but if he's not, there's no guarantee he's the next name after that. His natural gifts as a pass-rusher make him a top-five lock, but I'll give some hope to Giants fans because I do think it could play out like this, given the talent at the top of the class and the potential team needs in the top five.

No. 7: Tyler Linderbaum

The Bills have honed in on the trenches in each of their last three drafts -- all five of their first and second-round picks since 2019 were spent on either offensive line or defensive line.

Here, they went with a dynamic, high-ceiling pass protector at No. 5, and I bet Schoen is one of those GMs who simply says, 'we're going to draft great football players in the trenches.' Linderbaum is one of them.