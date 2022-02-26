Giants 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Experts agree on this O-line pick for Big Blue

Ikem Ekwonu cropped 10/30/21

After finishing in dead last in a weak NFC East and below .500 for a fifth consecutive season, the Giants know something needs to change.

So, with the fifth and seventh overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, New York is hoping an influx of new talent (picked by new leaders at the top) can steer the ship back in the right direction.

Here is what some of this week's mock drafts predict for Big Blue…

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports



No. 5: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)

Many mocked Dave Gettleman's traditional approach to building a football team, and yet the draft strategy has not changed in his absence. It made sense for New York to consider an offensive lineman when Gettleman was employed, and it still makes sense today.

No. 7: DE George Karlaftis (Purdue)

Karlaftis is a bit polarizing. Some view him in the latter stage of the first round while others, including myself, have him in the top 10. He is a mature pass rusher who is just as capable of doing the dirty work and aiding in run defense as he is rushing the passer.

Isaac Trotter, 247 Sports

No. 5: DE Travon Walker (Georgia)

Walker had his best season as a Bulldog in 2021, tallying 37 total tackles (7.5 for loss), six sacks, and two pass breakups. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive end also got better as the season went on and played some of his best football in the Playoff.

No. 7: WR Drake London (USC)

London missed the final month of the season for USC after hurting his ankle. Prior to the injury in late October, London had managed 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns to lead all Pac-12 wideouts.

North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) blocks during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium

Joe Broback, Pro Football Network

No. 5: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)

Initially known primarily for his physicality in the running game, Ekwonu proved that he could be a dominant factor in pass protection as well. The Giants need to protect their quarterback (whoever that might be), and Ekwonu instantly changes the tenacity of the offensive line.

No. 7: DE George Karlaftis (Purdue)

Story continues

If you want a bully on your defensive line, Karlaftis is your guy. The Purdue defensive end brings a ton of power to his game, but his athleticism and bend around the edge are also underrated.

Andrew Erickson, FantasyPros

No. 5: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)

Ekwonu allowed zero quarterback hits in 2021 and offers versatility to also line up at guard. The NC State product draws parallels to the 2019 Bills’ second-round pick Cody Ford in that vicinity.

No. 7: CB Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati)

New defensive coordinator Don Martindale is more than happy to put corners on an island and that fits Gardner’s strengths to a tee. He played the second-most snaps from man coverage among his classmates in 2021 and allowed just 55 total receiving yards.