Giants 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Big Blue could have several offensive linemen to choose from

After a disappointing 4-13 season, the Giants have totally revamped their upper brass. Now, the new regime's goal is to revamp the roster on the field.

Joe Schoen and company hope to do that quickly with the fifth and seventh picks in the NFL Draft.

Here is what some of this week's mock drafts predict for Big Blue...

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

No. 5: OT Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

Andrew Thomas has locked down the left side of that offensive line, so the hope is that Cross walks in and commands a similar claim over the right tackle role. He is great in pass protection and that should support the idea of aiding Daniel Jones.

No. 7: S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

New York just needs to add good football players and Hamilton falls under that umbrella. The combination of Xavier McKinney and Hamilton would give the Giants one of my favorite safety tandems in the league.

Pro Football Network Staff

No. 5: OL Kenyon Green (Texas A&M)

The New York Giants will be hard-pressed not to grab an offensive lineman in the first seven picks as they have two selections. Here, they grab Kenyon Green, who can fill in at either guard position in the future. He’s sound in pass protection but perhaps at his best in space, moving from the first to the second level in the run game.

No. 7: DE George Karlaftis (Purdue)

Grabbing the third edge defender of the top seven, the Giants select Purdue’s George Karlaftis. A pure power rusher, Karlaftis will need to secure a few more pass-rush moves in his arsenal. While that happens, New York can rely on his ability to overmatch most NFL tackles with his blend of quickness and strength at the point of contact.



Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated

No. 5: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)

Ekwonu is in the mix to be the first pick, and he would be an easy choice for the Giants here, if available. Even with left tackle Andrew Thomas playing much better in 2021 than he did as a rookie in ’20, the Giants had one of the league’s worst offensive lines last season, and several of their starters are impending free agents, including right tackle Nate Solder. Dubbed “Mr. Pancake” (with 67 syrup bottles to represent each of his pancake blocks), Ekwonu is a mauler in the run game with the traits to continue to develop as a pass blocker and the experience and versatility to play either tackle or guard.

No. 7: DE David Ojabo (Michigan)

Second-round rookie Azeez Ojulari led the Giants in sacks (eight) in 2021, but the team still ranked 30th in pass-rush win rate last season. Relatively raw, Ojabo began playing organized football as a junior in high school and was only a one-year starter at Michigan. That said, he recorded double-digit sacks (11) last season. While he can start his career as a situational pass rusher, his length, explosiveness and bend give him as much upside as any pass rusher in this class.

Mike Fanelli, FantasyPros

No. 5: S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

Ideally, Neal or Ekwonu fall to this pick, and the Giants quickly turn in the card. However, that seems unlikely. With Jabrill Peppers hitting the open market next month, the Giants happily take arguably the best player in the entire draft class.

No. 7: OT Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

The Giants could go in several directions with this pick. While there are several edge rushers they could take with this pick, the Giants must do a better job protecting Daniel Jones. Pairing Cross with Andrew Thomas will give the Giants an excellent pair of bookend tackles for the next several years.