Giants 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Could OL Evan Neal fall to Big Blue at 5?

The Giants hired Joe Schoen as their new general manager this week, and have already begun conducting interviews to find their next head coach.

Schoen will have two Top 10 draft picks to help rebuild the team, and Giants fans already know how important they will be.

Let's take a look at current 2022 NFL mock drafts to see what the Giants could be thinking at No. 5 and No. 7 overall (and here's a look at some old mocks).



Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

No. 5: OL Evan Neal (Alabama)

Neal's film isn't spectacular, but he's a spectacular specimen with freaky athleticism. The Giants have to continue to build their offensive line for Mr. Daniel Dimes.



No. 7: WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)



New GM Joe Schoen will look to add weapons for Jones, and Wilson is a dynamic playmaker at the receiver spot.

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com

No. 5: OT Ikem Ekwonu (NC State)

Pro Football Focus loves what Ekwonu did in N.C. State's run-blocking game, counting 18 big-time blocks this past season -- seven more than the next closest guy. He also has experience playing both left tackle and left guard. Not only would Daniel Jones appreciate this pick, but so would Saquon Barkley (which also helps Jones).

No. 7: DE George Karlaftis (Purdue)

Karlaftis’ résumé includes reps aligned over and outside the tackle, which means at his size (he will likely measure around 6-foot-4 at the NFL Scouting Combine) teams will consider how he might be valuable in hybrid fronts and rushing from the inside as well as the outside. His ability to both win after making contact (response win rate) and ability to pressure opposing QBs when they get outside of the pocket rank in the top 88th percentile of the 10-season sample.

Ikem Ekwonu/George Karlaftis

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

No. 5: OT Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

I believe in general managers and head coaches running organized smokescreens but ownership's comments about Daniel Jones leads me to believe there is a mutual belief among leadership that they have failed Daniel Jones. Hiring Brian Daboll was one way to support Jones but I could see them leaning into the idea and drafting more offensive line help. Andrew Thomas was much-improved this season and the selection of Cross allows them to potentially solidify the other side.

No. 7: Safety Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)



Jabrill Peppers could be moving on this season and Hamilton is arguably the best draft prospect in this class. Hybrid players have entered the NFL in recent years with varying degrees of success but Hamilton is different. He does not sacrifice coverage ability for an enhanced playmaking ability in the box. He does not sacrifice playmaking ability in the box for enhanced coverage. He is a balanced player that can be used to cloud coverages.

Kyle Yates, PFF

No. 5: OT Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

Cross has some things he needs to clean up from a technique perspective, but everything else is there to indicate that this is going to be a very good player in the NFL for a long time.

No. 7: DE George Karlaftis (Purdue)

The Giants have a speed rusher with Azeez Ojulari already, so adding in some raw power on the opposite side with Karlaftis would be a perfect pairing.