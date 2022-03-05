Giants 2022 Mock Draft Roundup: Big Blue will likely beef up O-line at 5, with seventh pick a wild card

Charles Cross at combine

A new regime is in order at 1925 Giants Drive. Now, it's time for a new roster.

GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will toy around with the fifth and seventh picks in the draft and try to make things right for the Giants, who have the worst record in football since 2017.

Here's what the experts say Big Blue will do with their first two picks...

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

No. 5: OL Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

The Giants must do a much better job protecting Daniel Jones, and drafting Cross to complement Andrew Thomas on the edges would be a big step forward.

No. 7: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Excellent haul for the Giants, who pair a potential cornerstone offensive tackle with a potential cornerstone edge rusher. Thibodeaux has all the physical tools to wreak havoc off the edge.

Mike Johrendt, ClutchPoints

No. 5: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)

A mean streak at tackle is what this team needs, and hopefully, if Andrew Thomas can find his way, the Giants have just added two bookends to their offense that can help optimize Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley in Brian Daboll’s first year as their HC.

No. 7: DE David Ojabo (Michigan)

With an incredibly high ceiling and his best football ahead of him, Ojabo is one of the draft’s most moldable players and will allow the Giants to fully invest and commit to someone who should be a Day 1 contributor.

Ikem Ekwonu and Kayvon Thibodeaux

Brad Weiss, FanSided

No. 5: OL Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

Daniel Jones is still someone who the Giants do not know what they have with, so getting better along the offensive line to aid in his development is crucial this offseason. Charles Cross is seen by many as arguably the most talented offensive tackle in this draft class, and he fills an immediate void along this Giants offensive line.

No. 7: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

There are plenty of talented players left in the pool here with the Giants’ second first-round pick, and they get a player some believe could be the No. 1 overall selection.

That player is Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who could be long gone by the time Joe Schoen makes his second pick as the team’s new general manager. This guy fills a void with the Giants that could be the difference between them being improved on the defensive side of the ball next season.

Zack Patraw, Sports Illustrated

No. 5: C Tyler Lindenbaum (Iowa)

For an undersized offensive lineman, his strength is absolutely phenomenal. A former high school state champion wrestler, firmly understands how to use his hands and basically wins every battle in the trenches.

No. 7: DE Jermaine Johnson (Florida State)

Johnson’s raw physicality and power overwhelms tight ends and some tackles and he is a terror to block throughout the full play. Johnson is very disciplined in his gap and also versus read options.