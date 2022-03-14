Giants 2022 Free Agent Report Card: Grading Big Blue's offseason moves

Mark Glowinski with Colts helmet on

The Giants opened the NFL’s free-agent frenzy with almost no salary cap space to spend and whole lot of holes all over their roster. They needed to find starters on the offensive line and at tight end and depth all over their roster. They just didn’t really have the ammunition to do it.

So it figures to be a slow slog through the bargain bin for the Giants. And how are they doing? Here’s a look at who they’ve signed and the grades they’ve gotten for their efforts so far:

Signed G Mark Glowinski – 3 years, $20 million ($11.4 million guaranteed)

If the Giants were going to spend anywhere it was going to have to be on the offensive line, and so they did. The 29-year-old Glowinski has been the starting right guard for the Indianapolis Colts for most of the last three seasons, and he is immediately penciled into that spot here. He’s not a Pro Bowler, but he’s a huge upgrade over the revolving door of street free agents who filled that spot last season. They likely overpaid him a little, but it’s still a reasonable contract and they didn’t have a choice since they needed 3-4 offensive line starters. Now they can focus on offensive tackle and possibly center in the draft.

Grade: B

Signed OT Matt Gono – One year, terms undisclosed

Their first deal came three days before the free-agent market opened and it showed the kinds of signings everyone can expect from them this offseason. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Gono missed all of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery and needed a place to come to re-establish his value on a “prove-it” deal. He did start four games at right tackle for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 and he could compete for the Giants’ starting right tackle job this year, depending on what happens in the draft. If nothing else, he’s no-risk veteran depth for a team that needs all the offensive linemen they can get.

Grade: C+



Signed WR Robert Foster – Terms undisclosed

Foster has good size (6-foot-2, 194) and he showed a lot of promise as a rookie in 2018 when he had 27 catches for 541 yards and three touchdowns. He actually had three 100-yard games as a rookie and averaged 20 yards per catch, showing he can be a dangerous deep threat. And all that was with new Giants coach Brian Daboll as his offensive coordinator (he played for Daboll when the coach was the OC at Alabama, too) so there is a lot of familiarity with the Giants’ offensive system. Foster hasn’t done much since he was a rookie in 2018, but he’s still only 27. Another very low-risk signing.

Story continues

Grade: C

Re-signed WR C.J. Board – Terms undisclosed

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Board is mostly a return man for the Giants, though he can provide some depth at receiver. He averaged 16.5 yards on his two punt returns last season and 24.8 yards on 11 kick return before he was lost for the season with a broken arm. He has started five games for the Giants in the last two years, but that was more out of desperation than anything else. He’ll be competing for a roster spot and will have to make his mark on returns.

Grade: C+