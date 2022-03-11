Giants 2022 Free Agency Preview: Top priorities and 10 names to watch

Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen Treated Image

The Giants got an early start on free agency Wednesday when they took a flier on guard Matt Gono, giving a one-year deal to a 25-year-old who missed all of last season with a neck injury. It was a low-risk move, with a potentially high reward.

Those are the kinds of moves the Giants are likely to make when free agency opens, because they’re the only kinds of moves they can afford.

That’s the problem facing new Giants GM Joe Schoen as he attempts to restock and rebuild the Giants after the Dave Gettleman error. The team he inherited is filled with holes and lacks talent in key spots all over the roster. But as he’s stated multiple times, his first job is to clear salary cap space. And he estimated he needs to shed $40 million off the books just to meet their basic needs.

Even with the usual array of salary cap maneuvers and tricks at his disposal, that still doesn’t leave Schoen much for free agency, where he’ll need to find multiple starters for his offensive line, a tight end, and a backup quarterback. That means there will be no big splash and likely no bidding wars for anyone.

The Giants, according to multiple league sources, will be shopping mostly in the bargain bin, giving chances to players whose careers were derailed by injuries, and scouring the waiver wire right up until the start of the season to see if they can find treasure in another team’s trash.

That’s not a surprise. It’s just their reality. Schoen said they need to take a “very calculated” approach to free agency. Their intention is not to sit out the market completely because, he said “If we don’t get to where we have money that we can do something in free agency, then it’s going to be hard.”

They just won’t have a lot of money to spend. So they have to spend wisely, and think small.

Knowing that, here’s a look what’s to come when the market opens:

The top priorities

If the Giants are going to spend even a somewhat decent amount of money, it figures to be in three obvious areas: offensive line, backup quarterback and tight end.

Even if Gono is penciled in as a starting guard, the Giants probably need at least two more starters and a heck of a lot of depth. It’s not clear whether they’re counting on the return of injured left guard Shane Lemieux or center Nick Gates. It’s not even clear if Gates will play in 2022. At the Combine, Schoen noted the Giants have only five healthy offensive linemen on the roster. They’ll address some of that in the draft, but figure they’ll at least look at every healthy lineman who gets cut in the coming weeks.

At tight end, barring a total collapse in Evan Engram’s market, he’s not coming back, and Kyle Rudolph has already been cut. They’ll likely add a tight end in the draft, but a veteran of some sort is a must. That’s also true for a backup quarterback, given Daniel Jones’ penchant for getting hurt. If/when he goes down, they have to have a better option than the Mike Glennon-Jake Fromm tandem that was so awful last year.



James Bradberry

Their own free agents



The Giants have 21 unrestricted free agents and not a single one would be considered a priority. They told Engram they’d like him back if he doesn’t find what he wants on the market, but with three tight ends getting the “franchise tag” he’s now one of the top tight ends available. In other words, consider him gone.

There are a couple they could bring back if the price is right (like near the veteran minimum). Center Billy Price is a possibility, given their need on the line. So is linebacker Lorenzo Carter. He had a strong finish to last season with five sacks in the last four games. Maybe that was a sign he was finding his form more than a year after his torn Achilles. If it wasn’t enough to earn him money elsewhere, the Giants could bring him back on an incentive-laden, prove-it deal. But he might have some suitors, including his former head coach (Joe Judge) who is now an assistant in New England.

Cap space

They don’t have much.

The Giants got themselves under the salary cap by cutting punter Riley Dixon and getting WR Sterling Shepard to agree to a pay cut. But that still puts them less than half of the way toward Schoen’s goal of clearing $40 million off the Giants’ books. That number, by the way, gives them the bare minimum to sign their draft class, practice squad and shop a little bit in the bargain bin of free agency.

Whether they have space for more depends in large part on what else happens, particularly with CB James Bradberry. Trading or cutting him clears $12.9 million in cap space that they could use elsewhere (or for a cheaper cornerback). A decision on him will likely come before Wednesday when $2 million of his $13.4 million salary becomes guaranteed.



Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium.

10 Names to watch

QB Mitchell Trubisky

He’d be their preferred choice as a backup to Jones, but he’s likely to find more money and a better chance to play elsewhere. If not, he might be OK reuniting with Brian Daboll.

QB Marcus Mariota

Several NFL agents said the Giants are looking for a mobile backup QB with starting experience. Mariota, who hasn’t really played since 2019, figures to have fewer options than Trubisky and could be a less expensive Plan B.

G Jon Feliciano

The 30-year-old was cut by the Bills in a cost-cutting move. He’s not likely to find a big market and he has a history with new Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, both from their time with Buffalo and the Raiders.

G Ike Boettger

He had replaced Feliciano in the starting lineup in Buffalo, but then tore his Achilles late in the season. That’s a tough injury for a 6-6, 313-pounder. But for the Giants that means he could be had for a minimum deal.

G Andrew Wylie

A terrific, under-the-radar player who can go between guard and tackle. New Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka knows his value from their days together with the Chiefs.

CB Anthony Averett

The Ravens’ secondary wasn’t good last year, but this 27-year-old did have three interceptions and new defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale is going to want some guys he knows and that know his scheme.

CB Tavon Young

Another Ravens cornerback, recently cut, Young had a down year last year, but it was his first returning from a torn ACL. He’s still 27 and presumably will be better when fully healthy. Martindale figures to want at least one of his old corners, especially if Bradberry doesn’t come back.

TE Mo Alie-Cox

Figure the Giants will add one veteran tight end and one in the draft. Alie-Cox would’ve been under the radar before the market was thinned by three tight ends getting the “franchise tag.” He does know new Giants WRs coach Mike Groh, who came over from the Colts.

TE Hayden Hurst

A former first-round pick and still only 28, he’s not as highly regarded as he once was, but he figures to be in the Giants’ price range. He also has a history with new tight ends coach Andy Bischoff from their days with the Ravens.

TE Will Dissly

He’s a strong blocker and an underrated receiver who was never used as the No. 1 tight end in Seattle. He should be way under everyone’s radar, inexpensive, and at 25 has a lot of upside. That’s the type of free agent the Giants will love this year.