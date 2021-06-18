Giants 2021 Position Breakdown: Saquon Barkley returns for revenge in running backs room

Saquon Barkley/Devontae Booker Treated Image

Heading into the 2021 season, the Giants have a much-improved roster on both sides of the ball and are looking to finally make their way back to the playoffs and become a Super Bowl contender once again.

In this series, we’ll break down every position group on the depth chart for Big Blue. This time, we’ll go in depth on the running backs…

Projected Depth Chart

RB1: Saquon Barkley

RB2: Devontae Booker

FB: Elijah Penny

Depth: Gary Brightwell (rookie), Ryquell Armstead, Corey Clement

- Key Additions/Losses: Signed Booker, lost Wayne Gallman (49ers), lost Devonta Freeman

- Top 2020 Performer: Gallman – 682 yards, 4.6 yards per carry, 45.5 yards per game, six touchdowns

What the RBs have going for them

Barkley is back. Well, he’s expected to be at least.

The Pro-Bowler is still working his way back from his torn ACL and other knee injuries after his Week 2 injury last season. And the Giants’ offense clearly suffered when No. 26 wasn’t in the backfield, so having Barkley return should do wonders for the position group.

And while Gallman was a solid backup for Barkley, taking most of the workload when he was gone, Booker is also a versatile, two-way player who has showcased the ability to get yards on the ground and through the air. He had 423 rushing yards with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, with 84 receiving yards as well.

Penny has become a staple for the Giants recently at fullback, and the offense isn’t scared to give him the ball in short yardage situations.

Finally, the addition of Corey Clement is interesting as well to create some good camp competition. He’s a veteran who knows the NFC East well during his time with the Eagles, and he’s been able to showcase some solid running that usually consists of north to south bulldozing.

Key Concern: Barkley’s health

The Giants – and Barkley himself – have said that everything is going smoothly, and the 24-year-old is expected to be good to go once the season is underway.

But all Giants fans will be holding their breath, at least during the first few games, when Barkley is handed the rock.

It’s only natural because the results last season from the running backs room weren’t pretty once Barkley left. Defenses didn’t have to worry about whether or not one of the most elusive backs in the game was going to run or catch a pass. That allows for a more relaxed unit, which obviously makes things worse for the Giants.

Monitoring how Barkley bounces back this season will be an obvious storyline for Big Blue, but it’s a really make-or-break scenario despite the rest of the offensive weapons on the team.

Player who must step up in 2021: Devontae Booker

To piggyback off the section above, the Giants may want to ease Barkley back into his normal workload, though we all know the competitor in him won’t want that. And there’s also the reality that injuries have come his way in two of his three NFL seasons, meaning his backup will always have to be ready.

Booker knows what it takes to be a No. 2 in the running backs room, always being ready for the call on the field. But, if the Giants do in fact want to lean off Barkley to start the season, Booker will need to take over in those situations, get positive yardage and keep the train rolling.

If Barkley is healthy, he brings a different dynamic to the offense and the results usually follow on the stat sheet. So there really is no worry about him stepping up to the plate as a potential Comeback Player of the Year candidate.

Booker, though, is the factor for this position group because no one can predict what will go down with New York’s RB1. He’ll need to stay ready at all times, and when they’re both in the game, the same mindset applies.

Biggest Camp Battle: Gary Brightwell vs. Ryquell Armstead vs. Corey Clement

The Giants may want to just go with their two running backs and Penny at fullback to round out the room. But there is always the chance a third running back makes the roster depending on how training camp plays out.

A veteran like Clement, for instance, doesn’t want to be a practice squad player. So, you know he’ll be fighting hard to make the squad.

Brightwell is also trying to prove himself as a later-round pick in this year’s draft. And Armstead, back in his native New Jersey where he played for Millville High School, would obviously love to find a niche with Big Blue close to home after spending two years in Jacksonville’s system.

In the second half of preseason games, that’s when the temperature will turn up for this group to try and stand out for their coaches. Every day at practice will provide the same sort of energy, too.

2021 Outlook

The running backs go as Barkley goes, and that is no surprise to anyone.

However, it is worth noting that Barkley did have some troubles in Jason Garrett’s offense the first couple of weeks before getting hurt. That could’ve been due to the offensive line not playing good ball in those games. But Barkley just couldn’t get into a rhythm and injury ruined the rest of his year.

Now, if the Giants allow him to participate at all in preseason games, that might help. It also helps that the offensive line has a year together in this system. And though many were looking for big upgrades this offseason, the young core remains the same. New York is banking on chemistry to be built through this group.

That will only help Barkley, who is sure to be Daniel Jones’ go-to when he’s under pressure as well in the pass game.

The question then becomes: Will we see the old Barkley right away this season? Or does he have to work himself up the first few weeks before his vintage speed, strength and cutting abilities start to show again?