Giants 2021 Position Breakdown: Evan Engram-Kyle Rudolph tandem highlights tight ends

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Thompson
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Rudolph/Evan Engram Treated Image
Kyle Rudolph/Evan Engram Treated Image

Heading into the 2021 season, the Giants have a much-improved roster on both sides of the ball and are looking to finally make their way back into the playoffs to become a Super Bowl contender once again.

In this series, we’ll break down every position group on the depth chart for Big Blue. This time, we’ll go in depth on the tight ends…

Depth Chart

TE1: Evan Engram, Levine Toilolo
TE2: Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith
Depth: Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Cole Kikutini, Rysen John

- Top 2020 Performer: Evan Engram – 63 receptions (109 targets), 654 yards, two touchdowns, Pro Bowl

What Giants tight ends have going for them

Engram will be entering his fifth NFL season – a crucial one after the Giants picked up his fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Though it was a Pro Bowl season in 2020, there was still a lot to be desired from this playmaker after his drops led to some pretty crucial turnovers and one particular loss. He also didn’t find the end zone as much as he has in the past, though the Giants’ offense as a whole is responsible for the lack of six-pointers.

But Engram is still one of the fastest tight ends in the league, and he has showcased his play-making abilities for some time now. Daniel Jones also likes working with him in the middle of the field. Fixing that drop issue this season would do wonders there.

Rudolph is also in the fold, as the Giants signed the veteran after the Minnesota Vikings surprisingly made him a cap casualty. Rudolph wasn’t used as much in the past couple of seasons due to the emergence of Dalvin Cook in Minnesota’s offense, so the Giants might bring the end zone threat back with two tight end sets.

Toilolo also returns with a pay cut to mostly be a big blocking threat that Joe Judge liked to have on his team last season. And Smith is solid depth as well, whether it’s picking up solid yardages on a catch or providing solid blocking.

Key Concern: Engram’s hands

The argument could be made about how Jason Garrett will deploy two tight end sets, or if Rudolph’s foot – he underwent surgery that should have him ready by Opening Day – will hurt his production throughout the season.

But ultimately, this is the biggest question of the year: Can Engram stop the drops?

According to Pro Football Reference, Engram was second in the league with 11 drops last season, behind only the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Diontae Johnson. And a lot of his drops were just unacceptable, whether it was a perfectly thrown over-the-top ball from Jones that slipped through his hands (Eagles fans, rejoice), or just a simple curl or hitch route that Jones put on the money but Engram couldn’t catch.

A lot of those balls led to turnovers, too, and that’s just not going to fly for a Giants offense that is poised to take big leaps forward this season. They need to if they want to win. Engram will be a big part of that if he can fix this bugaboo of his.

If not, there’s plenty more options for Jones to trust instead.

Player who must step up in 2021: Evan Engram

Pretty self-explanatory, right?

Engram’s production was worthy of a Pro Bowl, but it wasn’t better than his rookie season when he showed tons of promise with 722 yards on 64 receptions and seven touchdowns. He’s capable of that and more.

This is an extremely crucial season for Engram not just to help the Giants’ offense and get the drops monkey off his back, but also if he wishes to stay with New York given this being a contract year. The fifth-year option was picked up, but now he must perform for a new deal.

Nov 2, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) reacts during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) reacts during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest Camp Battle: Levine Toilolo vs. Kaden Smith

Because of the addition of Rudolph, reps for these two depth tight ends will likely diminish. Who will get hit more?

That’s what this camp battle will determine in the end. The depth chart at the top is settled with Engram and Rudolph there, but these two will be fighting all summer for playing time when September rolls around.

2021 Outlook

The biggest spotlight will likely stay on Engram all season in terms of this position group because he has a lot to prove to the Giants regarding his own NFL future. Judge has consistently backed up his work ethic and motor during games and at practice, and the “matchup nightmare” tag that’s been put on him since his rookie year still shows up on game day despite the drops last season.

Rudolph should also provide some crucial red zone targets for Jones because that’s his forte. Garrett knows how to use a tight end in those situations – look at Jason Witten with the Cowboys – so expect Rudolph to go up and snag a few with his large frame when the Giants are near the paint.

Finally, with so many eyes peered at Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay and the other weapons on the field for Big Blue, this tight end group could be the catalyst to a successful offense in 2021. You can’t have blanket coverage over everyone, so those 1-on-1 matchups that Engram has been able to exploit in the past must be capitalized on. Those mismatches in the end zone with a smaller linebacker on Rudolph must be cashed in.

Recommended Stories

  • Raiders bring back Sam Young

    Offensive tackle Sam Young is back with the Raiders. Young’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that his client has agreed to a new deal with the team. It is a one-year pact for Young in Las Vegas. Young signed with the Raiders last May and went on to start seven of the 11 games he [more]

  • Todd Downing “fired up” to see where Titans WR group goes

    Julio Jones‘ potential trade has been a topic of interest in a variety of NFL cities in recent weeks and Nashville’s at the top of that list. The Titans have been pegged as a favorite to land Jones in a trade with the Falcons and such a move would make the offense that coordinator Todd [more]

  • Vikings sign Tye Smith

    The Vikings announced an addition to their secondary on Thursday. Cornerback Tye Smith has agreed to a contract with the team. No terms of the deal were announced. Smith was a 2015 fifth-round pick of the Seahawks who played four games in Seattle as a rookie and got cut the next year. He spent some [more]

  • June 1st arrival gives NFL teams more flexibility

    Now that the calendar has turned to June, NFL teams can trade or release players and spread the salary cap hit over two years instead of one. Other star players such as Julio Jones and Zach Ertz are more likely to be moved. The Philadelphia Eagles already released wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and defensive tackle Malik Jackson with a post-June 1st designation and the Minnesota Vikings did the same with tight end Kyle Rudolph.

  • Seven NFL stars who could be traded after June 1 — and why

    Thanks to a rule in the NFL collective bargaining agreement, players like Julio Jones could soon be on the move.

  • 1914 Babe Ruth trading card valued at record $6 million

    Data: Action Network; Note: *Valued at $6m, with fractional shares to be sold via Collectable; Chart: Axios VisualsA 1914 Babe Ruth "pre-rookie" card has been valued at $6 million, making it the most expensive sports trading card of all time.What's next: The privately-owned card will be partially sold on Collectable, a fractional investing platform where users can buy shares of sports memorabilia.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Diagnosed with ALS, Tunch Ilkin retires after 23 years in the Steelers’ broadcast booth

    Tunch Ilkin first arrived in Pittsburgh 43 years ago. After a career spanning 13 years as a Steelers player and 23 seasons on the team’s radio broadcasts, Ilkin is retiring to focus on ALS treatment. “I was diagnosed with ALS in September 2020, and I want to spend this time focusing on my treatment and [more]

  • Quarterback Power Rankings at this point in the 2021 NFL offseason

    The vital NFL cog

  • Posted Up - Damon Jones on Celtics coaching shakeup

    The 12-year NBA veteran and former assistant coach joined the Posted Up w./ Chris Haynes podcast to discuss Boston’s big moves in the front office and why Brad Stevens' promotion smells foul when many similar Black coaches have been fired after a poor performance. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Luis Rojas 'disappointed' by Bob Brenly's comments about Marcus Stroman's durag | Mets News Conference

    New York Mets manager Luis Rojas calls the comment regarding Marcus Stroman's durag made by Diamondback broadcaster Bob Brenly 'completely inappropriate' and says there is no place in baseball for comments like that.

  • The jobs report that could upend Biden’s economic agenda

    The jobs numbers for May hold big implications for the U.S. economy — and for Biden.

  • After strong playoff debut, Nets' Big Three braces for Bucks

    NEW YORK (AP) Five games against Boston were nearly as many as Brooklyn's Big Three played together in the regular season, so the Nets are far from a finished product. The Nets don't have the luxury of time. Then again, nobody else has the luxury of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

  • ‘Choked’: Nadal’s opponent flubs set points at French Open

    Winning a match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open is downright difficult, of course: He went into Tuesday with a 100-2 career record at the place.

  • Giants' James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson land in Top 15 of PFF's best CBs heading into 2021

    In Pro Football Focus' best CBs heading into 2021, two Giants made the list: James Bradberry and Adoree' Jackson

  • UN Gaza relief chief called in by bosses after comments over Israeli air strikes

    The Gaza director of the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees has been called in for consultation with his bosses in Jerusalem after angering Palestinians with comments they said favoured Israel during last month's fighting. Protests have erupted in the territory over the comments by UNRWA Gaza chief Matthias Schmale in an interview with Israel's N12 television on May 22, in which he said he did not dispute Israel's assertion that its air strikes were "precise".

  • Mets News: Gutsy win in Arizona and another injury

    The Mets gutted out a win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday in Arizona after a non-competitive start from David Peterson. Here's what happened, in case you missed it...

  • Young scores 36 points, Hawks finish off Knicks in Game 5

    In his first time on stage, Trae Young was already the star of the show. “Leading up to this game, I know where we are, I know there’s a bunch of shows around this city and I know what they do when the show is over,” Young said. Young closed it with 36 points and nine assists, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 103-89 on Wednesday night in Game 5.

  • NFL Team Preview: Is Saquon Barkley's return enough to make Giants a fantasy powerhouse?

    The Giants have added to an already potent receiving corps, and they'll get Saquon Barkley back, but what does that mean for their fantasy prospects? We preview the team for 2021.

  • Tarantino Says ‘Hollywood’ Novel Is ‘Complete Rethinking’ of the Movie: ‘It’s the Unwieldy Version’

    If you're thinking the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" book is a typical novelization of the movie, you're wrong.

  • Playoff MVP Race: Kawhi Leonard the inaugural No. 1

    HoopsHype ranks the Top 15 players in the 2020-21 NBA Playoff MVP Race, led by Kawhi Leonard in the first edition of the new series.