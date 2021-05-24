Giants 2021 Position Breakdown: Adoree' Jackson with lots to prove in cornerbacks group

Darnay Holmes/Adoree' Jackson/James Bradberry Treated Image

Heading into the 2021 season, the Giants have a much-improved roster on both sides of the ball and are looking to finally make their way back into the playoffs to become a Super Bowl contender once again.

In this series, we’ll break down every position group on the depth chart for Big Blue. This time, we’ll go in-depth on the cornerbacks…

Depth Chart

LCB: James Bradberry, Aaron Robinson, Sam Beal

RCB: Adoree’ Jackson, Isaac Yiadom, Rodarius Williams

SCB: Darnay Holmes, Quincy Wilson

Depth: Madre Harper, Jarren Williams, Joshua Kalu

- Key Additions: Adoree’ Jackson (3 years, $39 million), Aaron Robinson (2021 third-round pick)

-Top 2020 Performer: James Bradberry – 18 passes defended, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, 54 tackles, Pro Bowler

-End of 2020 season rank (via PFF): 18th





What Giants CBs have going for them

When Dave Gettleman signed Bradberry to his deal last offseason, they believed they found their new No. 1 corner since Janoris Jenkins was waived in 2019. They were right.

Bradberry’s Pro Bowl season was nothing short of spectacular, as he consistently stepped up to the big receivers on the field each week and performed as an elite, shutdown corner. Given he’s only 27 years old right now, the Giants must be happy having him under contract for three more seasons after that type or production.

New York also loved being able to land Jackson, though some viewed $13 million per season as too much for the 25-year-old who played just three games last season due to injury. He’s speedy and a former first-round pick out of USC back in 2017. There’s potential there to be the CB2 on the opposite side of Bradberry that can be lethal.

And with a solid depth of corners, the Giants traded up to nab Robinson, who they were thrilled to get in the third round. He has versatility to play the slot or outside.

But ultimately, the success of Bradberry in Patrick Graham’s scheme last season gives hope that there’s already a solid foundation to work with at corner and there’s potential for more lockdown defense on that end coming in 2021.



Key Concern: Adoree’ Jackson

What if Jackson isn’t worth that $13 million we talked about? While the signing was exciting in the moment, there were the questions of whether or not his knee injury would resurface, if he still is fast enough to run with the fastest receivers in the league and more.

The Giants clearly loved what they saw from Jackson on tape as well as his official visit to the team before signing. They also have S Logan Ryan signing off on him, having played together with the Tennessee Titans.

But there will be a spotlight on Jackson all season to see if he can keep up with Bradberry and showcase a season like he had in 2018 when he totaled two interceptions, 10 passes defended and 73 tackles over 16 games.

Player who must step up in 2021: Darnay Holmes

Holmes showed some spurts of solid play out of the slot corner position throughout his rookie campaign in 2020. The Giants like his work ethic as well, with Graham and others saying how much work he puts in on the practice field and film room.

But with Robinson coming in now, Holmes has some legitimate competition off the rip and he’ll need to step up to keep his starting position.

And if he has it, teams will be more inclined to pick on him like they did last year and he was beat in moments that should be expected from a young corner transitioning to the big time.

If the Giants want a solid corner group in all facets, whoever is playing the slot will need to step up. I’ll say right now that man is going to be Holmes again.



Biggest Camp Battle: Darnay Holmes vs. Aaron Robinson

As we mentioned, this will easily be one of the best camp battles all around to watch for the Giants. Both corners are young and hungry in their own ways to make a statement and prove to their coaches they deserve playing time.

And rest assured, both will likely get time regardless of depth chart position, especially because Robinson can play anywhere on the field. But that slot position is wide open and these two are the top candidates. Preseason games will determine who plays on Week 1.

2021 Outlook

Teams tried Bradberry constantly last year and he proved time and time again that he has what it takes to clamp whoever he wants between the lines. So when looking at this group’s outlook, offenses will likely be trying sides that Bradberry isn’t on more often than not. I’m not going to say Bradberry posts another Pro Bowl season because I do believe teams will gameplan around him, but any doubts that he’s a solid No. 1 corner are out the window.

That’s why Jackson, again, is going to be such a spotlighted player in 2021. If he can step up to the naysayers screaming that he doesn’t deserve his contract and ball out, the Giants’ secondary won’t be one to play with. Their safety group (which will highlight later on in the series) is already a formidable group as well. Whether or not Jackson is the missing link will tell in time.

It’s a younger group still with something to prove, but they have depth with veteran players like Yiadom and Wilson that provide a safety blanket. Overall, they should at least be in the middle of the pack in terms of production in the NFL next season.