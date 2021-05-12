Giants' 2021 NFL schedule: Everything we know

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones vs Cincinnati Bengals

Here is everything we know so far about the Giants' schedule for the 2021 NFL season...

The Giants open the season against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m.

Other games:

@ Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 8:20 p.m.

vs. Washington Football Team on Sunday, Jan. 9 in Week 18

vs. Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, per the New York Post

In addition to their primetime game against Washington on Sept. 16, the Giants will have three or four other primetime games, with one of them being against the Kansas City Chiefs.

