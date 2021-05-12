Giants' 2021 NFL schedule: Everything we know

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones vs Cincinnati Bengals
Here is everything we know so far about the Giants' schedule for the 2021 NFL season...

The Giants open the season against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m.

Other games:

In addition to their primetime game against Washington on Sept. 16, the Giants will have three or four other primetime games, with one of them being against the Kansas City Chiefs.

