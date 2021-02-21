Giants 2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Miami's Gregory Rousseau stands out as potential pick at No. 11

Gregory Rousseau Miami Florida State

Less than two months until the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off April 29 in Cleveland, a new wave of mocks provides an update outlook for the Giants.

With needs along the offensive and defensive lines, in addition to a playmaker at wide receiver or tight end, New York has options at No. 11.

Which way will the Giants go? A roundup of the latest mock drafts provides an idea.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network



11th pick: Gregory Rousseau, Miami EDGE

I know GM Dave Gettleman has let it be known that he wants to add playmakers on offense. At the end of the day, though, he's not able to pass up the big, athletic edge rusher.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports



11th pick: Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC OL

The Giants need pass rush help but bolstering the offensive line may take priority. Andrew Thomas got better as the year progressed, but Vera-Tucker proved in 2020 that he can play either guard or tackle and excelled while doing it.



Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

11th pick: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama WR

Waddle is electric running routes and especially after the catch. He'll become an instant favorite of Daniel Jones.



Ralph Vacchiano, SNY

11th pick: Gregory Rousseau, Miami EDGE



There are some questions about whether that one year was an anomaly and about what he may have lost by sitting out a year. But he's got the skills and potential to be a heck of a weapon rushing from just outside of Leonard Williams. And if the Giants get Lorenzo Carter back healthy and he develops into what they expect, suddenly their pass rush could be dangerous.