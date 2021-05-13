Giants 2021 NFL Draft Signings: Big Blue signs three draft picks

Alex Smith
·1 min read
Azeez Ojulari smiles in red Georgia helmet
Azeez Ojulari smiles in red Georgia helmet

Following the 2021 NFL Draft, the Giants will now work on deals for their drafted players as well as undrafted pick-ups.

Here's the latest on who has signed and what their terms will be on their rookie deals...

May 13, 5:22 p.m.

The day before the team’s rookie minicamp begins, the Giants announced Thursday that they have signed half of their 2021 NFL Draft class, with second-round pick Azeez Ojulari and sixth-round picks Gary Brightwell and Rodarius Williams all inking their contracts.

Per SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano, the contracts break down as follows:

Ojulari: Four years, $6,774,922; Signing bonus: $2,287,216

Brightwell: Four years, $3,658,872; Signing bonus: $178,872

Williams: Four years, $3,653,136; Signing bonus: $173,136

The Giants also announced they have signed three rookie free agents: OL Brett Heggie of Florida, OL Jake Burton of Baylor, and DE Raymond Johnson III of Georgia Southern.


