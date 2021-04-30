Giants' 2021 NFL draft night trade: Behind the scenes of Dave Gettleman's big move

Ralph Vacchiano
·9 min read
312916856 Dave Gettleman treated image blue background with white flecks
312916856 Dave Gettleman treated image blue background with white flecks

This has happened to the Giants before, probably more times than anyone outside their building knows. It happened twice just a few years ago in the same draft -- in 2016, when two teams jumped right in front of the Giants for a player they wanted to take.

They were picking 10th that year and were eying linebacker Leonard Floyd and tackle Jack Conklin – right up until the Titans traded up from 15 to 8 to take Conklin, and the Bears moved up from 11 to 9 to take Floyd.

The Giants “scrambled” that night, in the words of someone who was in the war room, surprised that both of their targets were off the board. There wasn’t a strong consensus on what to do next. Some wanted to trade down, while others thought they caught a break because Ohio State cornerback Eli Apple had unexpectedly slipped out of the Top 10. In the end, then-GM Jerry Reese made the call to pick Apple, who was far from everyone’s top choice that night.

There was no such scrambling on Thursday night, according to a team source, despite the disappointment that the Philadelphia Eagles traded up – with the Dallas Cowboys, no less – so they could get ahead of the Giants and steal Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith. Yes, the Giants wanted Smith. And yes, the fact that only three quarterbacks went in the Top 10 took a few of the Giants’ other top choices off the board.

It was one of their worst-case scenarios. But this time, they had planned ahead.

The result of that planning was the first trade down in any round of the nine drafts Dave Gettleman has run as an NFL general manager, and one of the biggest and best trades he’s ever made. He got a blockbuster haul from the Chicago Bears to drop from 11 to 20, getting a 2022 first-round pick, plus a fourth-rounder this year and a fifth-rounder next year, too.

The Bears were desperate for a quarterback and moved up for Ohio State’s Justin Fields. The Giants were intent on adding another weapon and knew they could still get a good one nine spots down. So they took the deal and drafted Florida receiver Kadarius Toney, who might not be on the level of Smith or his Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle, but as Chris Pettit, the Giants director of college scouting said, “He was close enough.”

Close enough, especially since they didn’t just get Toney, but also that first-round pick in what is expected to be a deep 2022 draft, plus two other mid-round picks. And they got all that because the Giants were ready, preparing for just such a scenario for weeks.

Long before the draft, as the Giants were finalizing their board and beginning to narrow down their top targets, Gettleman did what he always does – he called some GMs and friends around the league. That’s standard practice, to try and see which teams want to move up or down, and to see what the prices might be.

The Giants even inquired about moving up, a source said. They wanted to see what it would cost to move up to get Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, who went to the Falcons at No. 4, but the price “was crazy ... ridiculous,” the source said. Their sense was the Falcons were going to take Pitts and didn’t want to move down at all.

So they focused on some more likely players – a group that included Smith, Waddle, Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain and South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn. Some in the organization thought Oregon tackle Penei Sewell might slip farther than many expected, especially if one or two teams traded into the Top 10 for a quarterback. There were at least some discussions about trying to trade up for him, too.

Alabama wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle
Alabama wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle

And then there was the nightmare scenario: What if they all were gone by the time the Giants were on the clock? The Giants made sure to plan for that, too, which is why Gettleman placed an early call to Bears general manager Ryan Pace.

“I had heard he was interested in moving up, so I called him,” Gettleman said. “When I spoke to him, he said, ‘Yes, we're very interested.’ And then the conversations begin.”

They kept in touch after that and mapped out the basics of a possible deal. Meanwhile, the Giants spoke to other teams about potentially moving down too, a source said, including the Minnesota Vikings who were interested in trading up from 14 (presumably for Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater) before they traded down with the Jets to 23 instead. And it’s believed the Giants had some conversations with the New England Patriots since, like the Bears, they wanted one of the Top 5 quarterbacks, too.

The Bears deal was always seen as their best bet, though. So Gettleman had that in his back pocket as the draft began to unfold. Gettleman said that Pace called him again “somewhere around the seventh pick” when the Detroit Lions took Sewell right after the Dolphins took Waddle. The two corners the Giants liked were still on the board, but they would go in the next two picks as the Panthers and Broncos passed on the remaining quarterbacks.

The Giants still didn’t make the deal, though, until the Eagles broke their hearts.

There had been rumors for weeks that the Eagles – who had previously traded down from 6 to 12 in the draft -- wanted either Waddle or Smith so they could get a dynamic weapon to help out their young quarterback, Jalen Hurts. And they always knew they’d have to get back into the Top 10 – and specifically ahead of the Giants -- to get one.

The speculation, though, centered around them trading up with Detroit at 7 or Carolina at 8. Not many figured the Cowboys at 10 would do anything to help their division rivals out.

“I think when you're dealing with the draft, you’ve got to do what's best for your team,” said Eagles GM Howie Rosemann. “And obviously (the Cowboys) thought this was the best move for their team.”

“Trades happen a lot,” said Giants head coach Joe Judge. “Normally (it) doesn't happen within the division but hey, look, the enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

Giants GM Dave Gettleman
Giants GM Dave Gettleman

That deal between the NFC East frenemies didn’t catch the Giants off guard, either. They always knew it was a possibility, especially if Surtain and Horn were off the board by 10. And the Giants knew the Eagles weren’t averse to trading with a division rival, since the Giants apparently had some preliminary trade talks with them, too.

“Howie is not afraid to trade with anybody,” Gettleman said. “I had a conversation with him earlier in the week and he said, ‘Dave, do you have any problems trading with me?’ I said, ‘No, if it works for both of us, it works for both of us.’”

It worked for the Eagles because they got Smith for the low cost of a third-round pick. And it worked for the Cowboys because the corners they wanted were gone, and knew they could drop behind the Giants and still get Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. The Giants liked Parsons as a player, according to a source, but his character issues made him too much of a risk for them to take in the first round.

Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the game against the Memphis Tigers at AT&amp;T Stadium.
Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the game against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium.

Once that deal was made, Gettleman turned back to the Bears and turned over the negotiations to assistant general manager Kevin Abrams. It’s unclear what the Giants would have done if they couldn’t trade down, but a source said that enough of the groundwork had been done that they were absolutely sure they could.

The key to making the deal, Gettleman said, was getting that first-round pick in 2022, which everyone expects is going to be a very good and deep draft. But the real key was that they had a very clear idea of what they could get and who they wanted if they traded down. A source said the Giants only marginally considered the edge rushers once they moved to 20. They were focused on adding another receiver and knew they’d find a good one there.

Toney and Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman, who went 27th to Baltimore, were the primary names in the discussion, according to a source. Another source said there was some talk of taking Mississippi’s Elijah Moore, who ended up slipping out of the first round.

But those discussions weren’t had in a panic. They had been ongoing for days. Gettleman said the front office and coaching staff met Monday and Wednesday and again two hours before the draft on Thursday to go over every conceivable scenario and figure out who they would pick.

“We knew what we wanted,” he said. “We knew where we wanted to go and we knew at which point we would consider a trade back. (We) just constantly review and talk it through and it was a great group effort. We all felt very together on the decision. And we made it.”

Giants GM Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge
Giants GM Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge

Yes they did, just a week after even Gettleman joked about what he called the “urban myth” that he won’t trade down in the NFL draft. He had insisted that he had previous opportunities that fell apart at the last minute, or other offers that he felt just weren’t fair.

This was the perfect storm – a quarterback falling, a team desperate to move up and dangling a hard-to-resist first-round pick, and the Giants seeing the players they wanted fall off their board. They didn’t want to go to their Plan B, but they had discussed it for days, were comfortable with the scenario and knew exactly what they wanted to do.

No, they didn’t get the player they originally wanted. But the value they got in that trade was more than enough to offset any disappointment. And there was no scrambling to make it happen, either, because they had thoroughly talked that exact scenario through.

“We played out every scenario beforehand,” Judge said. “We have lengthy meetings and a lot of ‘what ifs,’ and that's the way we operate. It's our job to talk through the scenarios, so when a situation arises we have a course of action and plan we can go and execute.”

“It was too good an opportunity,” Gettleman added. “It added too much value, and we felt very comfortable with where our board was and we felt comfortable with who would be there. So we made it. We did it.”

