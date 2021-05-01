Giants 2021 NFL Draft Grade: Azeez Ojulari | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

Azeez Ojulari Treated

This could go down as one of the steals of the entire NFL Draft.

It certainly has to be surprising to the Giants that, after discussing Azeez Ojulari as a possibility at 11, they ended up landing the 6-foot-2, 249-pound edge rusher 39 picks later. It was an amazing turn of events, made even more impressive by the fact they got him after GM Dave Gettleman traded down – for the second time in two nights! – swapping the 42nd pick with the Miami Dolphins for the 50th pick and a third-rounder in 2022.

That is some brilliant draft maneuvering. In fact, it would’ve been praised no matter who the Giants took at 50. But to end up with one of players they’ve been eyeing as a top pick for months … that’s a home run.

They believe Ojulari can be a home run in the pass rush, too. He’s got great speed and explosiveness and is coming off an 8 ½-sack season. The Giants were desperate to find an edge rusher to play either behind or opposite Leonard Williams, who really was their entire pass rush last year.

Now they’ve got a 1-2 punch with a player they never could’ve expected would’ve been still waiting for them in the middle of Round 2.

Grade: A+