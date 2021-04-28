Giants 2021 NFL Draft buzz and rumors: Penei Sewell to NY?

Scott Thompson
Penei Sewell in offensive line stance
The Giants, and every NFL team for that matter, await what will be on the NFL Draft board when their No. 11 overall pick comes up on Thursday night.

Here's the latest buzz and rumors surrounding the Giants' plans heading into one of the biggest nights in football...


April 28, 10:50 a.m.

Penei Sewell is someone the Giants would definitely be interested in, but it was never expected that the consensus top tackle in the league would slip out of the Top 10 to them.

But what about a trade up?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano said it's certainly a possibility if the Cincinnati Bengals decide to go with Ja'Marr Chase over Sewell at No. 5. That could trigger the Miami Dolphins to settle on their next-best receiver since they are expected to take Chase at No. 6 if he's available. DeVonta Smith could go to the teal and orange, and that may leave the Detroit Lions to, then, take Jaylen Waddle at No. 7.

The two insiders added that the Giants have "done a ton of legwork on Sewell," and SNY's Ralph Vacchiano is hearing the same that Big Blue is very high on the Oregon product. A trade with the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 could be a potential destination to land Sewell -- if the above scenario played out.

Vacchiano is also hearing that Lions new head coach Dan Campbell is telling his friends that he wants a tackle at No. 7, so if Sewell is there, that may be his dream scenario.

April 26, 11:18 a.m.

As the Giants narrow down their wants at No. 11, Pro Football Talk's Peter King is hearing sides are split within the organization on who to choose.

Joe Judge reportedly loves DeVonta Smith. But the organization is liking the potential CB Jaycee Horn brings to the table. Then, GM Dave Gettleman is liking what Micah Parsons could bring to the defense.

This is the first we've heard of Horn coming in to the mix, with the other two prospects being mocked to Big Blue in the past. Horn is extremely athletic, though needs some fundamental work. The potential is through the roof if he can refine those skills.

April 11, 5:04 p.m.

The Giants are reportedly "enamored" by DeVonta Smith, according to FanSided's Matt Lombardo.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah believes "Big Blue wants more weapons" and the Heisman Trophy winner doesn't get any better than that. He has him mocked to New York at No. 11 overall.

