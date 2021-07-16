Giants 2021 Make or Break Players: Can John Ross revitalize NFL career in New York?

John Ross Treated Image in Bengals jersey

NFL training camp starts at the end of the month, which means players around the league are getting their last bits of offseason work in before the real work of trying to make the roster begins.

For certain players, this season is what some may call “Make or Break,” meaning they need to put together a productive year or they could be looking for employment elsewhere at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

We’ll highlight those players for the Giants, this time with WR John Ross...

Why Make or Break?

Ross really made a name for himself in the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine when he broke the 40-yard dash record with a 4.22 time, and that propelled him up draft boards. The Bengals eventually took him ninth overall, looking to use his speed and University of Washington production at wide receiver to their advantage.

But Ross has been absolutely decimated by injuries that forced him out of Cincinnati after the team didn't pick up his fifth-year option. Can you blame them when he's played just 27 of 64 games over the past four years?

Now he joins the Giants on a one-year, prove-it deal and he's looking to stick somewhere else in the NFL and redeem these past four seasons. He's only totaled 733 yards in that span with 10 touchdowns.

The Giants have some good receiver depth, highlighted by Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard. Kadarius Toney also comes in as a rookie Swiss Army knife for the wide receiver corps with his ability to play both inside and outside. And let's not forget Darius Slayton, either.

So there's some steep competition for Ross to work against in training camp, and playing time and production are the only things that will lead to another contract in New York or elsewhere.



What will break it?

Just taking a look at his career thus far, more injuries will definitely break it.

When Ross is healthy, his elite speed is what sets him apart from the rest. He can bolt down the field and create big plays on a whim.

Story continues

But the best ability is availability, and after playing just 11 games in the past two seasons, the Giants are going with a low-risk, high-reward signing with the thought that Ross may get hurt again.

He's only 25 years old, so it's worth bringing that sort of talent in the building to see what he can give the team. But it's all for naught if Ross can't suit up each week.

What will make it?

If Ross can stay on the field, his big-play ability is what the Giants brought him to New York to do. Putting together big plays and taking the top off the defense is a skill that a team at the bottom in points scored in 2020 needs, and Ross should look to make that his specialty.

The Giants have the other guys in place on offense to get them down the field, but big plays eluded this team last season and that's where Ross must cash in if he wants to stay in New York.

There's a lot that OC Jason Garrett can work with in this offense from wide receiver, to running backs, to tight ends. Ross needs to stand out and show everyone what he can do, and you know Garrett will be looking for that speed to make a difference.

Whether it's vertical plays or getting quick screens and making a play, Ross has the ability to create chunk yardage plays. Helping the offense in that way will be crucial to not only success this year, but potentially a new contract after it.