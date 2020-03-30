Giants 2020 NFL Mock Draft roundup: A trade back and lots of linemen

By winning a few games at the end of the season, the Giants almost certainly cost themselves a chance at drafting game-changing edge-rusher Chase Young.

But Big Blue is still in good position at No. 4 in the NFL Draft and should be able to come away with a cornerstone player.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano recently made his three-round mock. Here's how the other latest mocks see things shaking out...

CBS Sports: OL Jedrick Wills, Alabama

When it comes to the future of the Giants' O-line, Will Hernandez has emerged as an important cog (while not quite living up to expectations) and Nate Solder (who has two seasons left on his deal) has been a disappointment. Center Jon Halapio tore his Achilles in Week 17 but is expected to be ready for training camp.

Simply put, the Giants need help protecting Daniel Jones and creating holes for Saquon Barkley.

And they get it here with Wirfs. The right tackle made 27-straight starts for Alabama and was a second-team All-American while being named to the All-SEC first team in 2019 during what was his junior season.

WalterFootball: OL Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

As is the case with the latest CBS Sports mock, WalterFootball has the big-four offensive linemen -- Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills, Andrew Thomas, and Mekhi Becton -- all sitting there for the Giants at No. 4.

This mock has them taking Wirfs, who has played both left tackle and right tackle and did not allow a sack during his sophomore season at Iowa.

USA Today: OL Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Nate Davis of USA Today has four trades shaking up the top 10 in his latest mock, including the Chargers trading with the Lions to move up to No. 3 and nab Tua Tagovailoa and the Browns trading up to No. 5 (from the Dolphins) to select Swiss Army knife defender Isaiah Simmons.

In the wake of the shakeups in the top 10, Davis has the Giants sitting tight and nabbing Becton, a 20-year-old physical specimen listed at 6'7" and 370 pounds.

NFL.com: OL Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Chad Reuter of NFL.com, like the three mocks above, has the Giants getting help for the offensive line. But this mock comes with a twist.

Reuter has the Giants trading back to No. 5 (with the Dolphins, who select QB Justin Herbert) and receiving an "early second-round pick" in this year's draft and a second-round pick in the 2021 draft in exchange.

The above would be a no-brainer, since the Giants would be receiving those two picks while still getting the player of their choice at No. 5.