Giants 2020 NFL Draft Mailbag: How far back would Dave Gettleman be willing to trade down?

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

You asked so many questions about the Giants, their plans for the draft, and what they are doing in free agency, that it was impossible to fit them all in one mailbag.



So Part I was published on Thursday. Here is Part II:





Who are the most likely trade down partners if the Lions trade out of their pick at number 3? -- @StevenMurray10 (via Twitter)

What are the chances you think the Giants trade back with the draft now being "virtual" and all the news about the Dolphins not that in-love with Tua? -- @theprophxt (via Twitter)

A few months ago I was convinced the Giants were going to trade down. Now? Not so much. And honestly, I think if they do it's going to be with the Dolphins at 5 or the Chargers at 6 and the price will be something small - maybe a third-round pick, if they're lucky.

That's just a guess, of course, but I do get the sense the market won't be there in the way they hoped. Part of that is that the teams below the Giants are worried about the Lions trading down from 3. If that happens, it's hard to say what trading partners will still be there. I still think the Dolphins and Chargers are most likely, but if one of them moves up to 3, the other will probably be fine staying where they are.

I don't know if it's true that the Dolphins aren't in love with Tua Tagovailoa. I do think he might fall farther than people are expecting. But honestly, their thoughts on a trade would be the same regardless. If they love Justin Herbert instead, they still want to prevent someone from jumping over them to grab him - maybe moreso if they don't want Tagovailoa.

And as for the "virtual" draft, I don't think it'll affect trades. As long as GMs can still work their cell phones, they should be fine.

Any real interest in Derrick Brown? Is there actually a chance they draft him? -- @Ben Spitalny (via Twitter)

Story continues

You know, this is interesting because I hadn't heard it until the Combine. Then suddenly there was a rumor that turned into a report or two and it just spread like wildfire. Of course, it was also easy to believe because we all know how Dave Gettleman loves his big fellas, even on defense. And at the time, a lot of people around the league started touting Brown, the Auburn DT, as the best defensive player in the draft.

He's obviously good so I'm sure the Giants have evaluated him and have interest, to a point. Is there a chance they draft him? With Gettleman and big guys, you never know. But I tend to think that if they go defense at 4 they'll go with Isaiah Simmons instead, not another defensive tackle. Even if they have Brown rated higher somehow, Gettleman is in win-now mode if he wants to save his job, so he needs a player who can have a big impact right away, not be part of an interior line rotation.

Are the giants really interested in taking Simmons? It's a little weird we haven't heard of any video meeting or anything with him.. -- @SimmonsSZN20 (via Twitter)

Yes, they are really interested in him. And don't put much stock in what you've heard or haven't heard about video meetings or anything like that. First, it's possible it happened already and we just don't know it yet. Or maybe it'll happen soon. But also, teams meet with a lot of players in a lot of venues, and when they get to their pre-draft visits - obviously virtual visits this year - they don't necessarily meet with every guy they like.

Regardless of all that, I can assure you they are interested in Simmons and I think their choice on draft day will come down to the Clemson linebacker or the best offensive tackle on the board. Right now, two weeks before the draft, I think they'll lean towards an offensive tackle. But their board isn't finalized yet so I don't know how they are ranked. It's possible they'll rate Simmons way above any of the tackles.

If it's at all close, though, I think they'll take the tackle instead.

Why have we not heard the whole 'gold-Jacket material' from both the Giants organization & from Giants' media that makes a player worthy of a top-5 draft pick just like we heard it back in 2018? Why should this year's draft philosophy be any different? #SNYGiants -- @MikeMannucci13 (via Twitter)

As a matter of fact, you have heard it - or you should have heard it. Because back at the NFL Scouting Combine, I asked Gettleman this question: "Two years ago you talked about how, at No. 2, you want a 'gold jacket' player. Is it the same at No. 4?"

Gettleman's answer: "You can make the argument it still should be there."

Each draft is different, but I think in the Top 5 the expectation is always the same - at least it is from the Giants GM. Those are supposed to be the absolute best players in the draft, certainly the best at their position. They are expected to be future Pro Bowlers, not just future starters. Maybe Hall of Fame is a lofty expectation for anyone, but that's Gettleman's bar when deciding who's worthy of being picked that high.

I don't know if he'll find a "gold jacket" player in this draft, but I think he's certainly hoping to find one. So you are correct, the draft philosophy shouldn't be any different than it was in 2018.

Video: FNNY: How to help the New York QB's in the NFL Draft

Do you think that the offense is going to be much less high-powered because of Garrett's pace and Judge seemingly the type to slow games down and try to win them late. -- @TodfromPa (via Twitter)

I don't think I can accept your premise here, especially since we don't know what the Jason Garrett and Joe Judge philosophies will be. First of all, with Judge, we have no idea how he'll coach or even how involved he'll be with the pace of the offense. The Patriots weren't always slowing things down anyway, and that's where he came from. Yes, Judge has said he wants to be a run-heavy team, but we'll see how that goes and that doesn't necessarily mean slow.

And as for Garrett, I don't know what you mean by his "pace." Some of his offenses in Dallas were pretty high-powered, especially when he was the offensive coordinator. I don't recall him purposely slowing things down. They were also a run-based attack because their strength was Ezekiel Elliott and a powerful offensive line, but I don't think that slow was necessarily his philosophy.