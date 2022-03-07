Giants should have these 10 NFL Combine standouts on their radar

Zion Johnson runs drills at NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine has come to a close and Giants GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were there to watch some of the best prospect in this year's draft class give it their all to their raise draft stock.

Pro days are still to come, but let's take a look at a few players that either raised or solidified their draft status...

1. Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner

Gardner already came into the Combine as arguably the best cornerback prospect, but he might have left it as the undeniable best at his position following a strong outing.

Gardner clocked in at 4.41 in his 40, which was the only individual measurable that he participated in. During his corner drills, you could see how fluid his hips are at opening and changing position, all while maintaining his speed in his backpedal.

At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, it's so impressive to see that kind of skill from Gardner.



" It’s Sauce and then everybody else right now, so if you’re the Giants, you probably take him at five if you’re in this corner market," NFL Draft analyst Connor Rogers said on SNY's The Tailgate. "...He’s right up there with the special group of [Patrick] Surtain and J.C. Horn.”

2. Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

Penning was borderline top three in terms of offensive tackles heading into Indianapolis. But his measurables were so impressive that it's going to be very interesting to see how teams react to him now.

Penning stands at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds and ran a 4.89 40-yard dash. That's scary fast for that size. He also totaled 28 in the vertical and 9-foot-3 in the broad jump. Add a 7.25-second 3-cone drill and 4.62 20-yard shuttle, and you can see why some evaluators have him as a potential Top 15 pick.

The NIU product was very solid in his drills as well, so the agility and footwork was on full display. If Evan Neal and Ickey Ekwonu aren't there at No. 5, could Penning come into play?

3. Boston College OL Zion Johnson

Evaluators already loved his versatility, having the ability to play multiple O-line positions. But his Combine numbers likely vaulted his draft stock.

Story continues

Johnson is a great run blocker and 32 reps on the bench, a leader in that category for O-linemen, shows why with that brute strength. He also ran a 5.18 40 and had a 32 inch vertical and 9-foot-4 broad jump.

You could see that Johnson doesn't look like the rest of the linemen -- very lean up top but a strong bottom half -- and he was really moving during his OL drills. Look for Johnson to be on the Giants' visits list.

4. North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

Usually it's the quarterback prospect that gets all the attention when you hear NDSU, but Watson did well for himself at the Senior Bowl and now at the Combine.

HIs 40-time (4.36) was Top 10 among receivers, he posted a 38.5 vertical and his 11-foot-4 broad jump was the best recorded.

Watson is very athletic but has more that coaches need to tap into. Still, at 6-foot-4, he's a big target the Giants could snag in the mid-rounds.

5. Montana State LB Troy Andersen

Please remember this name because the Giants will probably be in the linebacker market after the first round, especially given Blake Martinez's situation that could see him cut to relieve the cap.

Andersen was considered a 2-4 rounder, but the Combine might have brought him closer to that two range. He's 6-foot-3 1/2, 243 pounds and led all backers with a 4.42 40-yard dash. That's insane for that size.

Andersen comes from the same Bobcats program as Eagles LB Alex Singleton, who has done quite well for himself in just a couple years with Philly. Some believe Andersen can be even better, so mark him down.

6. Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

He has a motor and there's no question about it. But it's a motor with tremendous physical attributes that included a 4.51 40, 35.5 vertical and 6.89 3-cone drill. The burst and explosiveness at 6-foot-5, 272 pounds is amazing.

The Giants might want to see more than that, though, which is why Walker is further down this list. A visit to East Rutherford to pick his brain and see his technique could determine whether or not one of those first-round picks is used on another Georgia EDGE (hi Azeez Ojulari).

7. Virigina TE Jelani Woods

Evan Engram is no longer a Giant, leaving a big hole for the offense. Daboll loved using Dawson Knox in his scheme with the Bills, so expect someone to come in and assume a role of that nature.

Woods intrigues here. He ran a 4.61 40 and threw up 24 reps on the bench press. At 6-foot-7, 259 pounds, he's a huge target for Daniel Jones and has good blocking skills.

Coaches will need to work with him, but there's potential there with those physical attributes which were on full display.

8. Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce

He was the Bearcats' top wide receiver in their impressive campaign a few months ago, and he showed why at the Combine.

Add a 4.41 40 and 40.5-inch vertical to a 6-foot-3 body and what do you get? Big play potential. That's what Pierce brings to the table to the team that drafts him.

However, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein believes "a possession receiver with the ability to create some downfield trouble" is what he will be as a pro. His NFL comparison is Donovan Peoples-Jones, so a depth receiver later on could be what the Giants see here.

9. Virginia Tech EDGE Amare Barno

Have you ever seen an edge rusher clock a 40 at sub-4.4? Me neither. Until I watched Barno do it.

The Hokie was made everyone just laugh when they looked at their stop watches. He's 6-foot-5, 246 pounds and has insane speed for such a powerful position. Maybe he's a project-type player the Giants can use in certain situations.

10. Memphis OL Dylan Parham

Much like Johnson, Parham can play anywhere on the line and that's what will help get his name called in April.

He posted a sub-5.00 40 (4.93) and looked real nimble in his OL drills. A mid-round projection, the Giants could use all the versatility in the world from its offensive line, which is why I'm making Parham the last guy on this list.

He's a gamer that just wants to help his team any way he can. Can't get enough of those guys.