Giants up 10-7 after Tommy DeVito TD
Tommy DeVito has been thrust into the lineup for the Giants and he has the team ahead of the Jets after his first NFL touchdown.
DeVito ran for a six-yard score to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive and the Giants lead 10-7 with nine minutes to play in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. DeVito is in because Tyrod Taylor has been taken to the hospital after suffering a rib injury.
The scoring drive featured a lot of Saquon Barkley runs and two big penalties by the Jets defense. A hit to the head of Wan'Dale Robinson led to a first down and Jermaine Johnson was flagged for unnecessary roughness on a hit on DeVito. That flag came on a third down and the Giants would have settled for a field goal without the infraction.
Those are mistakes the Jets can't afford on a day when their offense has also struggled and they are down to third-string center Xavier Newman with Connor McGovern and Wes Schweitzer ruled out with injuries.