Giants up 10-7 after Bailey Zappe interception

The Giants used a Mac Jones interception to take a lead in the first half and they turned a Bailey Zappe giveaway into another one in the fourth quarter.

Giants safety Xavier McKinney jumped a pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and returned the ball to the New England 32-yard-line. A holding penalty killed the Giants' offensive momentum, but Randy Bullock was able to kick a field goal to make it 10-7.

The interception was the first of the game for Zappe, who replaced Jones at halftime. Jones threw a pair of interceptions in the first half and the Patriots were shut out, but they scored a touchdown after Zappe entered the game.

Their offense has stalled since that point and they are unlikely to have wide receiver Pop Douglas for the rest of the day. He left the game after being clotheslined by Giants linebacker Cam Brown on a punt return and he's been called doubtful to return with a head injury.