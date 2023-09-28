'It will be a giant test': Holy Cross braces to face Harvard Saturday at Polar Park

It should be quite a matchup when nationally ranked and in-state foes Holy Cross and Harvard meet in the third annual EBW Football Classic at 5 p.m. Saturday at Polar Park.

Since the start of the 2011 season, no Division 1 team in Massachusetts has won more games than Harvard or Holy Cross. Over that span, the Crimson has 83 victories and the Crusaders 69.

“When I look at them, their depth and their talent is extreme,” Holy Cross football coach Bob Chesney said. “When I look at us, we’re pretty good as well. You have two really good teams who are going to play a disciplined, good brand of football. Both teams respect the heck out of each other, and have similar, tough, physical defenses and capable offenses who distribute the ball well and get everybody involved. Both teams are pretty sound on special teams. There are not a lot of weak spots on their team, and I like to think it’s similar for us.”

No. 24 Harvard (2-0) opened the year with a win over St. Thomas (Minn.) and rallied from a first-quarter deficit to beat Ivy League rival Brown last week.

In 2022, Holy Cross (3-1) won at Harvard Stadium for the first time since 2000. The Crusaders have not defeated the Crimson in back-to-back seasons since 1991-92.

“Harvard, as we all know,” Chesney said, “is a great football team. It will be a giant test, probably to the likes of a Boston College test is what this feels like.”

HC fell to FBS BC, 31-28, earlier this season.

The Crusaders had great success in the first two EBW Football Classics, beating Colgate, 42-10, in 2021, and trouncing Bucknell, 57-0, last year.

The EBW Classic is named for the late Edward Bennett Williams, a prominent Holy Cross alumnus and mentor to Worcester Red Sox chairman and principal owner Larry Lucchino.

The transformation of the baseball diamond to football gridiron at Polar Park began right after the WooSox played their final home game of 2023. As of Wednesday, the pitcher’s mound had been removed, the grass was laid in the infield, the goal posts were up, and the stenciling was done.

It’s almost time to play ball.

Back to No. 5

Wide receiver Justin Shorter, who had his best game of the 2023 last week against Colgate, changed his uniform number from 19, which he wore his first two years at HC, to 5 this season.

“I rocked No. 5 in high school,” Shorter said with a laugh, “so that was a big part of it. I think No. 5 looks good on me.”

Running back Jordan Forrest, who is now No. 8, wore No. 5 when Shorter arrived at HC, and former linebacker Liam Anderson had No. 5 last season.

In the win over Colgate, Shorter was a focal point of the offense and finished with seven receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

The HC player who now wears No. 19, freshman cornerback Eli Thompson, also had a standout game. Thompson had two interceptions, HC’s first two picks of the season, and four tackles.

“He has a nose for the football,” Chesney said of Thompson, who was the Patriot League Rookie of the Week. “He is a savvy football player, with a feel and flow for the game.”

More honors for Dobbs

Fifth-year linebacker Jacob Dobbs, who had 12 tackles, including 3½ for loss, 2 sacks and 2 quarterback hurries against Colgate and was the recipient of the Johnny Turco Award as the most outstanding player of HC’s Homecoming game, was the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week.

Additionally, Dobbs is a semifinalist for the 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award.

Celebrating its 34th year, the Campbell Trophy recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Shaken up, but not stirred

Fifth-year cornerback Devin Haskins was shaken up in the third quarter of last week’s game against Colgate and needed assistance from HC’s training staff walking off the field, but Chesney expects Haskins to be available for the Harvard game.

Last year against the Crimson, Haskins tied for the team lead with seven tackles and blocked a punt in the first quarter.

Progressing on placements

Sophomore kicker Luis Palenzuela is a 22 for 22 on PATs this season. He missed his only field goal attempt, from 32 yards, late in the first half at Yale.

“He wishes he could have that one back,” Chesney said. “His time will come, and he’ll do a great job.”

Palenzuela, who took over the placekicking duties from graduated record-setter Derek Ng, drilled a 55-yard field goal in HC’s 2023 spring game.

Chesney said Palenzuela has been consistent kicking field goals in practice.

“Every day at practice time is dedicated to that with a full rush and everything that comes with it,” Chesney said. “There is pressure on him to execute at a high level. He’s ready, and I know when that moment shows up he’ll make the most of it.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Holy Cross football notes: Polar Park clash with Harvard features proven winners