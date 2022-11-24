Giants settle for field goal on 4th-and-32 after penalty nullifies apparent TD

The New York Giants were banged up heading into their game on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys.

It appeared as if Big Blue had gotten off to a quick start but a penalty nullified an apparent TD.

And that was simply the start of a drive that went in reverse.

A first-and-10 at the Dallas 17 saw Daniel Jones sacked for a 7-yard loss.

Then, the TD was negated by an ineligible man downfield penalty.

The created second-and-22.

Jones threw and an incomplete pass on second down and was called for intentional grounding on third-and-22.

That meant Graham Gano was forced to come on and try a 57-yard field goal.

He nailed it but a drive that had so many prospects turned into one to erase from the memory bank.

4th & 32 at DAL 39 (9:44 – 1st) G.Gano 57 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-J.Gillan

3rd & 22 at DAL 29 (9:49 – 1st) (Shotgun) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right. PENALTY on NYG-D.Jones, Intentional Grounding, 10 yards, enforced at DAL 29. Penalty on NYG, Illegal Shift, declined

2nd & 22 at DAL 29 (9:58 – 1st) (Shotgun) D.Jones pass incomplete short right [D.Lawrence]

2nd & 17 at DAL 24 (10:06 – 1st) D.Jones pass short right to I.Hodgins for 24 yards, TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NYG-T.Phillips, Ineligible Downfield Pass, 5 yards, enforced at DAL 24 – No Play

1st & 10 at DAL 17 (10:47 – 1st) (Shotgun) D.Jones sacked at DAL 24 for -7 yards (D.Armstrong)

1st & 10 at DAL 40 (11:35 – 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to C.Myarick to DAL 17 for 23 yards (T.Diggs)

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire