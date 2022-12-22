Giant panda picks winner of Georgia-Ohio State game

Yang Yang, a rare giant panda, has resided in Zoo Atlanta since 1999. The 25 year old giant panda is a couple of months older than Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Yang Yang, who’s diet primarily consists of bamboo, has been predicting the winner of the Peach Bowl for a long time. The giant panda correctly picked Michigan State to defeat Pittsburgh last season. Yang Yang’s college football knowledge runs deep. Both Michigan State and Pittsburgh had a Heisman contender opt out of the last year’s edition of the Peach Bowl, but that did not phase Yang Yang.

Additionally, Yang Yang rightfully predicted Georgia to defeat Cincinnati back in the 2021 Peach Bowl.

Who did Yang Yang predict to win this edition of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl? Will Georgia or Ohio State advance to the College Football Playoff national championship?

IT’S OFFICIAL: Yang Yang the Giant Panda at @ZooATL has made his annual #CFAPeachBowl pick‼️🐼 pic.twitter.com/4MsGKxkFfW — Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) December 20, 2022

Skeptics will say that Yang Yang simply picked the closer box, but remember the giant panda has correctly predicted the winner of the past two Peach Bowls.

