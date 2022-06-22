Giant NASCAR sign disappears from uptown building + CMPD tricked teen into murder confession

Hey folks! KJ here. Do you have federal student loans? Are you waiting to see if they’ll be wiped away by President Biden?

We’re reporting on the issue of student loan forgiveness, and we’re looking to talk to borrowers – in Charlotte and across North Carolina – about their experience. Want to share your thoughts? Fill out our survey here.

We have a lot of news to get into, so let's get to it.

A new sign reading “550 South” is displayed on the NASCAR building in uptown on Tuesday, June 17, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. Last week Cousins, the building’s management company, removed the large NASCAR signs at the top of the building. The building formerly known as “NASCAR Plaza” is now rebranded “550 South”

Something is missing from the uptown skyline. Maybe you’ve noticed it, maybe you haven’t. The giant NASCAR sign is gone.

It was removed last week and replaced by a sign reading “Five Fifty South,” the new name for the 20-story office building at 550 S. Caldwell Street.

Though the logo is gone and the name changed, most of NASCAR’s operations at 550 South will remain. Real estate firm Foundry Commercial and Cousins Properties partner Meredith Ball said NASCAR’s long term plan includes leasing three floors in the tower. That’s less than it currently occupies, but Ball said the company will remain one of the building’s primary occupants.

It’s not immediately clear what will be done with the old sign, but if you see it somewhere, let us know!

Gabe Castro-Root has more here.

CMPD detective badge







Karla Wilson Boone had allowed CMPD detectives to talk to her son, Jahzion, after they assured her the then-15-year-old was “not in trouble for anything.”

The police said that Jahzion was “a witness in a larceny case’’ who may have seen “something” that would help the investigation. What CMPD was actually looking for was a confession for the Father’s Day robbery and murder of college baseball player Zachary Finch in 2017.

“(Wilson’s) parents had no idea of the real stakes their son faced,” said Northwestern University law professor Laura Nirider. “To use deception like this to enlist a child’s mom and dad to act as agents of the state against the interest of their own son... this is now a troubling fact pattern that you see in state after state.”

Story continues

Michael Gordon has the full story.

As you’ve probably heard by now, the Charlotte Hornets are still without a head coach one day before the NBA Draft. Kenny Atkinson originally took the gig, then opted to stay with the Golden State Warriors a week later.

So where should the Hornets turn next?

Scott Fowler makes a compelling case for Dawn Staley, South Carolina’s women’s basketball coach. Her resume speaks for itself: a multi-time Olympic gold medalist, a two-time national title-winning head coach and a member of basketball’s hall of fame, among other accomplishments.

“(Hornets owner Michael Jordan) won’t do it — Jordan was meeting with veteran NBA head coach Mike D’Antoni in person Tuesday, according to an ESPN report — but he should,” Fowler writes. “When Staley did a Charlotte daily double in April by taking in a Charlotte FC and a Charlotte Hornets game on the same day, the ovation she received was deafening at both venues.”

What do you think? Read more on the Hornets coaching search.

N95 masks are decontaminated during a shortage of mask early in the COVID pandemic. North Carolina’s largest health care systems made record profits during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to billions of dollars in relief funds, according to a report released Wednesday morning by the Department of the State Treasurer.

North Carolina’s seven largest health care systems made record profits during the COVID-19 pandemic from billions of dollars in relief funds, according to a report released Wednesday morning by the Department of the State Treasurer.

The health care systems – Duke Health, UNC Health, Novant Health, Atrium Health, WakeMed, Vidant Health and Cone Health – reported $5.2 billion in combined net profits in 2021. Together they accepted $1.5 billion in federal relief funds and $1.6 billion in advanced payments for future procedures from Medicare.

“As the wealthy systems gobbled up the lion’s share of COVID relief dollars among North Carolina hospitals, rural and disadvantaged hospitals starved,” the report says.

Read more from Teddy Rosenbluth here.

Paramedic crew chief Drew Williams simulates ventricular fibrillation on a Tempus Pro heart monitor in the back of an ambulance at MEDIC Mecklenburg EMS Agency in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, June 17, 2022.

Mecklenburg County has spent $3.9 million on 97 new heart monitors for the county’s ambulances.

Each monitor uses a 4G cellular signal to connect to the cloud, allowing hospitals to receive electrocardiograms, or EKGs, within two seconds.

“It’s like going from an iPhone 4 to an iPhone 13,” Drew Williams, a crew chief for Mecklenburg EMS Agency, told The Charlotte Observer.

Read more from Charlotte Kramon.

