Workers deliver actual giant 'L' to Cavs' Quicken Loans arena ahead of NBA Finals Game 3

A bad omen for LeBron James and the Cavaliers was delivered to Quicken Loans Arena ahead of Wednesday’s NBA Finals Game 3 against the Warriors . (AP)

This seems like a bad omen for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Workers were seen hauling in an actual giant L to Quicken Loans Arena ahead of the Cavs’ Game 3 matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

A giant L literally just got delivered to Quicken Loans Arena pic.twitter.com/OzxvDqDYQ2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 6, 2018





The L must be part of “Cleveland” or “Loans” or something like that. But kudos to the social media team with “Warriors on NBCS” for seizing an opportunity when they saw one.

