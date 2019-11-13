Giant killers unite as Evansville tweets at UMBC after upsetting top-ranked Kentucky

Evansville believes they are the new, 2019-20 version of the UMBC Retrievers following their monumental upset over the top-ranked Kentucky Wildcats.

On Tuesday the Purple Aces shocked the near-unanimous No. 1 team in the country on their home floor, handing Kentucky their first loss of the season. It was only the fifth time since 2010 that the top team in the country has fallen on their home court to an unranked team.

Following the victory, Evansville basketball's Twitter account thought they had quickly joined the annals of NCAA basketball "Giant Killers." They tweeted at UMBC, the famous Cinderella story to be the first No. 16 seed to unseat a No. 1 seed in 2018 NCAA Tournament, the Spiderman meme linking the two together.

The always socially-savvy UMBC was quick to respond with an epic handshake to acknowledge the upset.

Gotta love the support mid-major programs have for each other. Evansville isn't quite on the historic level of UMBC or garnered the fame of other famous Cinderella programs, but an incredible win for the program nevertheless.

Based out of Evansville, Indiana, and the Missouri Valley Conference, the Aces have not made the NCAA Tournament since 1999. They weren't expected to end that 20-year drought this season either as they were picked eighth in the MVC. Probably a good chance for many MVC voters to reconsider.

Who would have thought that through two weeks of the college basketball season Evansville would hold the biggest victory so far? Now, it's just time for them to find that magic it in the NCAA Tournament.

