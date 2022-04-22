Giant gator takes a stroll across Florida golf course
That’s a dinosaur, don’t care what anyone says
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Jin Young Ko had five back-nine birdies in a 7-under 64 at demanding Wilshire Country Club for a share of the second-round lead Friday with Nasa Hataoka in the DIO Implant LA Open. Five strokes behind first-round leader Alison Lee after a 71, the top-ranked Ko moved into position for her second victory of the season in the first of two straight LPGA Tour events in the Los Angeles area. Hataoka birdied her final three holes for a 68 to match Ko at 7 under.
World number one Ko Jin-young fired eight birdies in a seven-under par 64 on Friday to grab a share of the second-round lead alongside Japan's Nasa Hataoka in the LPGA's Los Angeles Open.
Donald Trump's Doral course in Miami will host the grand $50million finale of the Saudi rebel series, almost certainly ending any lingering chance of the Open Championship returning to Turnberry while it is owned by the former US President.
You know what 2022 NFL mock drafts are predicting at this point, so here are some dark-horse candidates for the Jets' first-round picks.
In this week’s 3-2-1 Column, we discuss both the Pitt basketball team adding not only one, but two commitments this week. The football team also had an impressive week on the recruiting trail by picking up a four-star in the class of 2024.
Steve Yzerman leads by example, but not when he’s upset with his production. After putrid Game 4 vs. Blues in 1997 1st round, he was moved to speak.
Arizona’s wildfire season, which got off to an early start this year, could be even more catastrophic in 2022 than in previous years.
The legislative action prompted credit-rating agency Fitch Ratings to place a “rating watch negative” on about $1 billion in outstanding district debt, being put on Florida residents' shoulders.
Nasa Hataoka took advantage of Jin Young Ko's late meltdown Saturday to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the DIO Implant LA Open. Tied for the lead with Hataoka after a birdie on the par-5 15th, the top-ranked Ko bogeyed the par-4 16th and made a quadruple-bogey 8 on the 17th after failing twice to get the ball out of the deep barranca. Hataoka birdied the 16th and parred the final two holes for a 4-under 67 and 11-under 202 total at breezy Wilshire Country Club.
If Rick Spielman was still general manager for the Vikings, this is who he'd consider drafting at No. 12.
With David Moore joining the Bears, here's a look at where Chicago's wide receiver depth stands.
Check out the latest three-round projection for the 2022 NFL draft from Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling
Former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins, who was once a teammate of Kevin Durant as well, didn't hold back postgame on what he believes happened to the Brooklyn Nets.
The Nets came up short in a 109-103 loss to the Boston Celtics in Brooklyn, and are now on the verge of being swept in the series.
Miami is going to going to be seeing double soon.
One of the greatest Lakers players ever is interested in coaching his former team, but he has a big demand that would need to be met.
Celtics legend Paul Pierce dropped a spicy take while comparing Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant after Tatum's huge performance helped power Boston to a Game 3 win.
With the 49ers playing the waiting game with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and with Garoppolo not necessarily inclined to play along, some have asked whether the player’s offseason shoulder surgery could keep the 49ers from cutting him. It’s a non-issue. Under the labor deal, Garoppolo would be entitled to up to $2 million in salary from [more]
Illicit streaming sites proliferate across search engines, Facebook, Reddit and Twitter due to high PPV price
The Nets had a chance on Saturday night to climb back in their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics on their home floor, but instead, they dug themselves deeper with a 109-103 loss, and are now staring down a sweep.