Giant steer named Knickers 'too large' to be sent to abattoir in Australia

An enormous steer's size has it from from the abattoir in Myalup, western Australia.

Nicknamed ‘Knickers’, the 1,400kg ​Holstein Friesian towers at 194cm in stark contrast in size to the other Wagyu cattle sharing the field.

Owner Geoff Pearson said he thought the seven-year-old creature was Australia's largest.

The title of world’s tallest living steer belongs to Bellino, a Chianina ox based in Italy, according to Guinness World Records. The Italian ox was measured at 2.027m in March of 2010.

Knickers stands out from his herd and his size has apparently spared his life.

“It was too heavy. I wouldn't be able to put it through a processing facility,” Mr Pearson told the Perth Now website. “So I think it will just live happily ever after.”

He added that Knickers was bought as a "coach" animal in order to lead the herd and teach other cattle how to live on a farm.