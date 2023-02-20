Giannis' all-star selection calls were certainly noticed on social media, especially Damian Lillard and Ja Morant

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers is picked by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks prior to the 2023 NBA All Star Game.

SALT LAKE CITY -- Giannis Antetokounmpo studied his notebook and then picked Portland guard Damian Lillard before his Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday, which stunned opposing game captain LeBron James.

It was the first of a few surprises Antetokounmpo had up his sleeve while making his Team Giannis NBA All-Star selections Sunday night. The league changed up the format of team selections for this year, with captains Antetokounmpo and James picking their teams on the court prior to the game.

Antetokounmpo brought a notebook and pen with him out onto the stage, saying "I put a lot of thought behind it."

Giannis then selected Lillard No. 1 overall, shocking James.

Giannis picks Dame pic.twitter.com/wcO89GDTxO — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) February 20, 2023

Antetokounmpo then followed it up picking Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday. Antetokounmpo got the crowd roaring when he tried to sneak starter Ja Morant onto his team -- but starters were not being selected at that point -- and Antetokounmpo sheepishly took Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Giannis really tried to draft Ja Morant as a reserve. 🤣



Don't worry he still drafted him to #TeamGiannis later on. pic.twitter.com/G3DttsKhje — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 20, 2023

Lillard certainly made Giannis' choice to pick him No. 1 look good in the second quarter

The fact that Giannis didn’t know Ja was a starter and still DRAFTED Dame before him says a lot..#RipCity — 🔥Mr. DameAflame🔥 (@DameAflame) February 20, 2023

Dame with a go-ahead three and another on the next possession to give Team Giannis the win in the second quarter. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) February 20, 2023

Here was the rest of Antetokounmpo's team:

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago

Pascal Siakam, Toronto

Bam Adebayo, Miami

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento

Jayson Tatum, Boston

Ja Morant, Memphis

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland

Lauri Markkanen, Utah

Some folks on Twitter didn't necessarily agree with his selections though.

Giannis is the worst player turned drafter since pic.twitter.com/cImBhorrjq — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 20, 2023

No way Giannis let LeBron pick Luka, Jokic, Embiid and Kyrie… 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/4gIMmFX8ec — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 20, 2023

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Twitter has fun with Giannis Antetokounmpo's NBA All-Star Game picks