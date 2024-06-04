Should Giannis be playing for Greece this summer? Tell us what you think.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has committed to play for the Greek national team this summer to try and lead it to its first Olympic appearance since 2008. Greece must first win a qualifying tournament July 2-7 to advance to the Olympics, which will be held in Paris from July 26 through Aug. 11.

Antetokounmpo missed the final three regular-season games and all of the Bucks' first-round playoff loss with a strained left calf suffered April 9. He has missed all or part of nine of the Bucks' last 11 playoff games with injuries. He also had postseason injuries in 2020 and 2021.

Should Antetokounmpo play for his national team this summer, or focus on preparing differently to finish an NBA season healthy? You can submit your answer in the form below and we'll publish a roundup of the responses.

