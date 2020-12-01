Giannis Name-Dropping LeBron and Kobe in New Interview Has Fans Speculating About Him Going to Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a big decision to make. The NBA All-Star can choose to extend his contract and stay on with the Milwaukee Bucks or become one of the most sought-after free agents in recent memory. A recent interview with Greek network Cosmote, where he talked about late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and current star LeBron James, inspired a raft of eye emojis and speculation that the Greek Freak is looking to move to Los Angeles.

Giannis Antetokounmpo @ Cosmote TV: "Kobe told me to sacrifice if i want to win and be great. LeBron is the best in the world, MVP is another story, i can tell that he is the best and my idol, he is 17 years in the League". — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) December 1, 2020

Antetokounmpo also shared that he would be fine in a system where he was not the star player, provided he was playing for a team built to win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo @ Cosmote TV just now: "If LeBron, KD, or AD want to join me in Milwaukee, i will be happy. I don't care about being number 1, or number 2, or number 3". More to follow... — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) December 1, 2020

Basketball fans lit up at the idea of a new superteam on the West Coast, wondering if LeBron and others would make moves that led to another series of championships.

How LeBron bringing Giannis and Thanasis to the Lakers pic.twitter.com/s6emSJZkEV — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 1, 2020

LeBron to Milwaukee starts now — Jack 🦌 (@Giannis4FMVP) December 1, 2020

Giannis out here sending the Bat-Signal to the Lakers. Mentioning Kobe and LeBron. Says he'll be the 3rd option. — Laker Central 🎙🎧🎥📝 (@LakerCentral365) December 1, 2020

Translation: “If Lebron, KD or AD won’t come to me, then I’ll go to them b/c I don’t mind being the 2nd or 3rd option on the Lakers or Nets.”



Bucks Fans looking Giannis right now like: pic.twitter.com/JeCpLiV8Xy — Freddy Pesante Jr. (@IVFreddyp) December 1, 2020

Here’s what we know so far about Giannis.

- He is close to kobe bryant before.

- he clearly thinks that LeBron is the best in the world and his idol.

- he looks very happy for kostas about being a champion https://t.co/0duYxSSCkS — 🥛X👑 ❤️💜💛 (@aces_n_king_fan) December 1, 2020

The TL needs to know that Giannis called Lebron his idol and the 3 headed monster may be a thing by next year — Bushmaster (@Herbman_Jetson) December 1, 2020

When Lebron opts out in 2021 and signs for the vet min so the Lakers can sign Giannis and Bradley Beal and win every title in the 2020s >>>> pic.twitter.com/yWP2WxONwt — NBA/Paint 🎨 (@NBAPaint1) December 1, 2020

Giannis is a 2 time MVP and reigning DPOY and stated to the media that he is fine being the 3rd option and would like to play with 2 players the Lakers currently have. Happy Tuesday — Action Costanza (@FlightDavis1) December 1, 2020

Giannis has indicated that whether or not he stays with the Bucks is entirely up to the decisions the team makes this offseason. He wants a team that can compete for an NBA championship immediately.

"Everyone has opinions. But at the end of the day, I will do what is best for my family. I do not see why I could not be in Milwaukee for several years. As long as Milwaukee and I are on the same page when it comes to being one of the best teams in the League and winning championships, that’s fine. When it changes, it will not be good,” he shared in a recent interview. "It depends on what decisions they make. If they make the right decision, I’ll be there for many years. If they do not, we’ll see. The NBA is business and we take it day by day. Hopefully we can succeed together.”