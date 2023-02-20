Giannis' impact on the NBA as told by opposing coaches

OrangeBloods

The first half went back and forth for a while, until Texas kicked itself into gear and went on a 15-0 run, putting them up 10, where they never looked back. No really, the entire rest of the game, Texas kicked ass and took names, exploding for 47 points in the first against one of the best defenses in the country (seventh on KenPom defensive efficiency, first in points per game allowed). On offense, Tyrese Hunter had easily his best half in a long time, scoring 12 points on 50% from the field and 2/4 from three.