Giannis' decision gives Warriors clear path forward to next dynasty

Warriors' path to next dynasty made clear after Giannis' decision

In the end, the idea of the Warriors luring Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Bay was always a pipe dream.

One the Warriors had to at least fantasize about. They had already succeeded in pairing Kevin Durant with Steph Curry for three seasons. The thought of joining the Greek Freak and Curry to extend their dynastic run for another decade was a beautiful, twisted dream.

One that was never going to happen. Giannis, as expected, agreed to sign the supermax extension to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, effectively ending the Warriors' pursuit of putting No. 34 in blue and gold.

That's OK. In fact, Giannis' decision gives the Warriors -- everyone from owner Joe Lacob to president of basketball operations Bob Myers, head coach Steve Kerr and Steph Curry -- the gift of clarity. Of a path forward through Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green's remaining prime and into the next phase of Warriors basketball.

The "next dynasty," as it were, will not be bought or created via the unhappiness of another team's star. The next phase of Warriors' greatness will have to be crafted around the fading embers of the current championship core.

Make no mistake, the Warriors, with a healthy Curry, Thompson and Green, will still be title contenders for the next few seasons. But the Warriors should no longer view poaching another team's star as the best way to maximize the remaining years of Curry's prime.

Instead, they should focus on growing and developing those who would have been sent packing had Antetokounmpo wanted to move from Cream City to The City. Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and an unnamed player who will be drafted with the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick should it fall outside of the top-three, all would have gone to Milwaukee.

But those three pieces should serve as the foundation for what will be the next era of Warriors basketball.

Wiggins only is 25 years old. The No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft was always expected to be the next big star in the NBA. The belief that Wiggins failed in Minnesota is a product of how high his ceiling is and what the expectations were for him coming out of Kansas. He was drafted into a chaotic franchise and still managed to average 19.7 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting in five-plus seasons in Minnesota.

He needed a change of scenery and a culture change. He needed to not have the weight of a franchise on his shoulders. He needed a reset. He'll get that with Golden State. The Warriors have been adamant about how excited they are to have him and believe he could reach his lofty ceiling with them.

For all the warranted drooling of Giannis, the Warriors have someone with similar athletic gifts in Wiseman, who they drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. At 7-feet with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, Wiseman looks a lot like Giannis did when he arrived in the NBA in 2013. The Warriors were giddy to draft Wiseman and are thrilled to have added who they believe is a once-in-a-generation talent.

Wiseman only is 19. He'll turn 20 in March. He is raw and only has three games of college basketball on his resume. But he brings unmatched energy and athleticism and the Warriors have plans to mold him into the next great NBA big man who can stretch the floor. A hybrid of David Robinson and Chris Bosh.

That's two high-ceiling young players with star potential who can take the torch from Curry when the time comes. The Warriors have the culture and player development personnel to help get Wiggins and Wiseman to their peak.

Then the Warriors will have the opportunity to add another elite talent in the loaded 2021 NBA Draft. From Jalen Suggs to Jalen Johnson to Jalen Green, Ziare Williams and Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors will have their pick from a stacked class. Should they hit on that pick as they did with the Wiseman selection, the next championship core should already be on the roster surrounding Curry, Thompson and Green.

Don't forget about 24-year-old Kelly Oubre, who has blossomed into an ultra-talented wing over the last two seasons. Oubre showcased his defensive prowess in the Warriors' first preseason game and Golden State believes he will play an important role this season with Thompson rehabbing his torn Achilles.

Oubre will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021, but if he impresses the Warriors, then Golden State could re-sign him at any number up to the max as they own his bird rights.

The Warriors dreamt of adding another superstar player to reignite the goliath they created around Curry, Durant, Thompson and Green. It's a new-age way of team building. One that leads to short-term success but eventually leaves the cupboard bare.

Giannis' choice to remain a Buck allows the Warriors to take a different path to extend their dynasty. One the San Antonio Spurs perfect around Tim Duncan before Kawhi Leonard nuked the operation into oblivion.

It's one the Warriors already are set up to travel.

With Wiggins, Wiseman, Oubre and another young star on the way in the draft, the Warriors will have the requisite pieces to contend for titles for the remainder of Curry's prime. That was the most important goal. They owed Curry, Thompson and Green that and have given it to them.

But those four pieces also should allow Curry to hand the baton off, the same way Duncan did late in his career while remaining an essential piece of a title contender. If the development of Wiseman, maturation of Wiggins and selection of a 2021 star go off as planned, the transition from the Curry era to the next era should be seamless.

Clarity is a rare gift in sports. It's one the Warriors possess now.

The blueprint for building a bridge between the present and future is as clear as day.

No Giannis needed.