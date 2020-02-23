Giannis And The Bucks Spank The Sixers

Saturday's seven-game slate provided plenty of highlights, including Giannis and his Bucks demolishing the Sixers, Harden & Westbrook combining for 72 points in Utah, while both John Collins and Deandre Ayton put up massive lines in wins for their respective squads.

After recapping the important storylines from Saturday, we'll wrap up the Dose by taking a look at players that are facing injury issues for Sunday's games.

Saturday's Standouts:

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and tacked on eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and four 3-pointers in 37 minutes on Saturday afternoon, but it was enough to prevent the Clippers from falling at home to the Kings. It was LA's third straight loss, and The Klaw was visibly frustrated late in this game, which is certainly unusual for him. The Clips are now a full six games behind the Lakers for the top seed out West and in danger of falling into fourth place in the Conference.

John Collins exploded for 35 points (13-of-18 FGs, 6-of-9 FTs), 17 rebounds, two assists, one steal, two blocks and three 3-pointers in Saturday's comeback victory over the Mavs on Saturday. Collins kept the Hawks within striking distance through the first three quarters, before Trae Young carried them home in the final frame. Per Basketball-Reference, Collins became the first player in Atlanta franchise history with at least 35 points, 15 boards and three triples in a non-overtime game. Over the Hawks last eight games, he's averaging a whopping 25.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.4 treys and 1.5 blocks while shooting over 65% from the floor. Collins ranks inside the top-five in nine-cat formats during February.

Trae Young finished 25 points (10-of-21 FGs), six rebounds, ten assists and three 3-pointers in 40 minutes. As noted above, Ice Trae started out slow, but heated up late, scoring 13 of his 25 points in the final frame and carrying the Hawks over the hump. Young came into this one averaging 37.7 points and 10.0 dimes over his previous six contests, but fantasy GM's will settle for "only" 25.

With both Luka Doncic (right ankle soreness) and Kristaps Porzingis (left knee, injury recovery) sidelined Saturday, Tim Hardaway Jr. was the focal point of the Mavs offense. THJ responded with a season-high-tying 33 points on 11-of-22 shooting to go along with four rebounds, five assists and six 3-pointers in 35 minutes. Luka and KP are expected to return for Monday's game vs. Minnesota, but Hardaway came through for the folks that relied on him in DFS Saturday night. Seth Curry (right knee) also had a phenomenal all-around game, racking up 22 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and four 3-pointers in 38 minutes.

Deandre Ayton (ankle) was an absolute beast, dominating the short-handed Bulls in the paint on both ends of the floor. Ayton poured in 28 points (12-of-20 FGs, 4-of-5 FTs), ripped down 19 rebounds, and swatted three shots in 35 minutes. Remarkably, Ayton has now compiled exactly 28 points and 19 boards in two of his last three appearances. Like John Collins, the 25-game suspension for PEDs and nagging injuries have been the only thing to slow down the burly big man this season. On a per-game basis, he ranks inside the top-15 overall in nine-category fantasy leagues.

Devin Booker matched Ayton in the scoring column by pumping in 29 points for Phoenix. Booker also rang up five rebounds, five assists, one steal and five 3-pointers in 38 minutes. The only blemish on Book's nightly resume was that he shot just 9-of-21 from the field. However, he was a perfect 6-of-6 from the charity stripe. Ricky Rubio stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points (4-of-9 FGs, 9-of-11 FTs), seven rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one three-pointer in 35 minutes.

There were on a few bright spots in the Bulls 112-104 loss to the Suns on Saturday, but Coby White did score a career-high 33 points (11-of-22 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 34 minutes. White also knocked down seven 3-pointers, which is also a career-high for the rookie from UNC.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did Greek Freak things Saturday against the 76ers, scoring 31 points (12-of-17 FGs, 5-of-8 FTs) with 17 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two 3-pointers. Incredibly, he did all that damage in just 29 minutes of action. According to Basketball-Reference, Giannis became the first player in NBA history to tally at least 31/17/8 in a game in which that player logged less than 30 minutes. Antetokounmpo is running away with his second straight MVP award and continues to put up monster numbers on a nightly basis. Khris Middleton chipped in 25 points and nine boards while shooting 10-of-15 from the floor and 3-of-3 from the stripe.

The tag team of Russ and The Beard proved too much for the Jazz. James Harden poured in 38 points (13-of-23 FGs), with five rebounds, seven assists, two steals, one block and six 3-pointers in 37 minutes in Houston's victory over Utah. Not to be outdone, Russell Westbrook was efficient offensively as well, scoring 34 points on 14-of-26 FGs and 4-of-4 FTs to go along with six rebounds, four assists, one steal, two turnovers and two 3-pointers in 39 minutes. Russ is averaging 32/7/6 this month while shooting over 53% from the field.

On the Radar:

Kent Bazemore scored a team-high 23 points in the Kings surprising victory over the Clippers in LA. He tacked on six rebounds, one assist, one block, four steals and two 3-pointers in 30 minutes. That's three straight games with 15+ points for Baze. Harry Giles recorded the first double-double of his career on Saturday, scoring 14 points with 12 rebounds, two assists and one block in a career-high 32 minutes. De'Aaron Fox finished with 20/4/8 but committed five turnovers.

Reggie Jackson made his Clippers debut on Saturday and drew the start with Patrick Beverley (groin) still sidelined. R-Jax logged 23 minutes but ended up with just eight points, two rebounds, four assists and two 3-pointers. Ivica Zubac pulled down a season-high 15 boards and added eight points, two assists and one block in 20 minutes. Lou Williams scored 24 points off the bench but also committed eight turnovers (vs. just two assists) in 31 minutes.

The Nets blew out the Hornets, 115-86, which meant limited playing time for all their starters. However, Caris LeVert was able to put up 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and three 3-pointers in 30 minutes. Yet, the most impressive aspect of LeVert's evening was his career-high six steals. He's been a top-50 overall fantasy performer in nine-category formats this month thanks to his all-around production. With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) out for the season, LeVert has an excellent opportunity to stay hot. Spencer Dinwiddie had 10 points (3-of-10 FGs), six rebounds, and nine assists in 28 minutes. Garrett Temple had 15/11/3. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored a season-high 21 points with four rebounds and four 3-pointers in 23 minutes but he did most of his damage in garbage time.

P.J. Washington was one of the few Hornets that came to play Saturday night in an embarrassing loss to the Nets. Washington tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and four 3-pointers in 37 minutes. That two solid performances in a row for PJ, whose fantasy value is trending upwards. Devonte' Graham was unable to snap out of his slump on Saturday, converting just one of his 10 FG attempts en route to six points with one rebound, two assists, two steals, one block and two turnovers in 27 minutes. That's two straight disappointing duds for Graham, who was held scoreless on Thursday night. He now ranks outside the top-150 overall in nine-cat formats in the month of February. Malik Monk finished with 15 points (5-of-15 FGs) during a 115-86 loss to the Nets on Saturday, adding four rebounds, two assists, two turnovers and three 3-pointers in 27 minutes. That's six straight games with at least 15 points for Monk.

Andre Drummond logged only 25 minutes in Cleveland's blowout loss to the Heat and tallied just six points (3-of-3 FGs), six boards, one steal and zero blocks. Larry Nance started in place of Kevin Love (Achilles) and finished with ten points, seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes. Cedi Osman was the primary beneficiary of Love's absence, as he attempted 15 shots, scored a team-high 19 points and stuffed the stat sheet with seven boards, seven assists, four trifectas and zero turnovers in 38 minutes. Kevin Porter Jr. laid an egg, ending up with two points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 14 minutes.

Zach LaVine scored 20 points with four rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block and two 3-pointers in 36 minutes. However, he needed 20 shots to put up those 20 points, shooting 8-of-20 from the floor. He also committed seven turnovers.

The Heat decimated the Cavs on Saturday. Incredibly, Miami scored 82 points in the first half alone. (Halftime featured the Heat retiring Dwyane Wade's No. 3 jersey to the rafters.) Kendrick Nunn took advantage of Jimmy Butler (personal) not playing, as Nunn scored a team-high 24 points with two rebounds, eight assists, two steals, one block and four 3-pointers in 35 minutes. Bam Adebayo logged only 26 minutes due to the blowout but still managed to compile 15 points, three rebounds, nine assists, and five turnovers. Kelly Olynyk started and tallied 17/2/2 with two steals, one block and four 3-pointers in 26 minutes.

Eric Gordon (left lower leg contusion) returned from a three-game absence and totaled 12 points (5-of-11 FGs) with three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two 3-pointers in 24 minutes off the bench. Robert Covington was just 3-of-14 from the field but chipped in eight points, 12 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two 3-pointers in 37 minutes.

Donovan Mitchell had 31 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one 3-pointer in 36 minutes in Utah's loss to the small-ball Rockets. Mike Conley (rest) returned to action and compiled 13 points (5-of-15 FGs) seven rebounds, seven assists and one three-pointer in 34 minutes. Jordan Clarkson remained red hot off the Utah bench, ringing up 22 points (10-of-16 FGs), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two 3-pointers in 27 minutes. Rudy Gobert struggled against the center-less Rockets, finishing with 12 points (3-of-7 FGs, 6-of-9 FTs), six rebounds and two blocks in 34 minutes.

Injury Tracker:

The most concerning in-game injury news from Saturday night came out of Philly. Ben Simmons sat out Thursday's game with some low-back tightness but was cleared to play Saturday night vs. the Bucks. However, just a few minutes into the contest, Simmons appeared to tweak his back after a layup attempt, as he was hunched over on the court. He retreated to the locker room and never came back out. Late Saturday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Simmons was "definitely in some pain" after the game and that he will undergo an MRI on his lower back on Sunday. Stay tuned and hope for the best.

Luka Doncic (right ankle soreness) sat out Saturday's game vs. the Hawks. Doncic certainly looked healthy on Friday night, when he racked up 33 points, ten rebounds, eight assists and four 3-pointers in 34 minutes in a victory over Orlando. However, Saturday was the second night of a back-to-back. Speaking with reporters, coach Rick Carlisle said he doesn't believe that Luka will miss multiple games, but that more will be learned Monday. "I don't expect it to be, but I don't know for sure," Carlisle said.

Kristaps Porzingis (left knee, injury recovery) was also unavailable Saturday. No surprise here, as Porzingis played 34 minutes in Orlando on Friday night. The Mavs are expected to continue to rest KP on the back end of back-to-backs. Willie Cauley-Stein (personal), who was a DNP-CD on Friday, was ruled out Saturday as well. Maxi Kleber started and ended up with nine points (4-of-10 FGs), eight rebounds, two assists, five blocks and one three-pointer in 30 minutes.

Jalen Brunson (right shoulder sprain) drew the start in place of Doncic on Saturday night but injured his shoulder in the first minute. He was ruled out shortly thereafter. As noted above, Seth Curry and Tim Hardaway Jr. carried the load for Dallas. J.J. Barea also re-rented the rotation and saw 19 minutes off the bench. Courtney Lee logged 21 quiet minutes as well.

Kevin Love (sore right Achilles) was ruled out of Saturday's game vs. the Heat. It was not the least bit surprising considering Love has been battling a nagging Achilles injury, and Saturday was the back end of a back-to-back. Love has now sat out two of the Cavs last three games and the one game he did play on Friday, he logged 23 quiet minutes, tallying just nine points, one rebound, and one assist. Due to the combination of the Achilles issue, the presence of Andre Drummond, and the Cavs expected to enter tank-mode sooner or later, Love's fantasy value is trending south in a hurry.

Jimmy Butler (personal) did not play on Saturday against the Cavs. He was not with the team on Friday either due to an undisclosed personal issue. We can expect another update on Sunday. Tyler Herro (right foot soreness) and Meyers Leonard (left ankle) were both ruled out of Saturday's game vs. the Cavs as well. It was Herro's seventh straight game on the shelf, and Leonard has been sidelined since February 3rd. Neither player has yet been given a timetable for return.

Wendell Carter Jr. (right ankle) was ruled out of Saturday's game vs. the Suns. WCJ has been sidelined since January 6th, although there was some hope he'd be ready to return to game action after the All-Star break. That hasn't been the case, but the Bulls do play again on Sunday vs. Washington, so it's possible, if unlikely, he is cleared for that contest.

Luke Kornet (sprained left ankle) did not play Saturday either. Kornet sprained his left ankle in practice on Friday, and the Bulls have not yet provided a timetable for his return. Daniel Gafford replaced Kornet in the starting lineup Saturday and finished with seven points, five boards, two steals and two blocks in 25 minutes. Cristiano Felicio had eight points and six rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench.



Injury Notes for Sunday's Games:

Victor Oladipo (back spasms) is doubtful for Sunday against the Raptors. 'Dipo was not moving well Friday night in New York and was pulled from the victory over the Knicks and unable to return. He did not practice on Saturday and fully expected to sit out Sunday. Aaron Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and Doug McDermott are candidates to soak up extra minutes.

Anthony Davis (bruised right calf) is probable to play against the Celtics on Sunday. AD continues to be listed on the injury report but is fully expected to suit up. Coach Frank Vogel confirmed that Davis should be good to go.

Draymond Green (right pelvic contusion) has been ruled out for Sunday against the Pelicans. Add a new ailment to the list for Draymond, who has been bitten by the injury bug constantly this season. Eric Paschall will likely get another spot start and is worth consideration as dart throw in DFS formats. Marquese Chriss (left calf soreness) is questionable for this contest, so the Warriors may be very thin up front. Kevon Looney would be in line for more playing time in that scenario.

D'Angelo Russell (knee soreness/planned rest) won't play Sunday against the Nuggets. This is the first game of a back-to-back, so we'll expect to see him back out there Monday night in Dallas. Jordan McLaughlin will likely be the primary beneficiary on Sunday.

Kemba Walker (sore left knee) will miss Sunday's game against the Lakers. It is the second straight game Walker has lost to the nagging knee problem, which is obviously less than ideal. Marcus Smart's usage rate and playing time increase with Kemba sideline. Brad Wanamaker and Romeo Langford should soak up extra minutes as well.

Marc Gasol (left hamstring tightness) and Norman Powell (finger) will both miss Sunday's game against the Pacers. We were hoping we'd get a positive update regarding Gasol coming back from the All-Star break, but that hasn't been the case. Serge Ibaka and Chris Boucher will continue to soak up additional minutes. Patrick McCaw (flu) is doubtful.

Mitchell Robinson (sprained left ankle) and Elfrid Payton (sore right ankle) were unable to practice with the team on Saturday. Payton tweaked his ankle in the Knicks' first practice after the break on Wednesday and was unable to play Friday vs. the Pacers. Frank Ntilikina drew the start at PG on Friday and will likely start again in their next game (Monday in Houston) if Elf is ruled out again. Mitch Rob sprained his ankle in Friday's loss to the Pacers. If Robinson sits out Monday, Taj Gibson and Bobby Portis will soak up extra playing time.