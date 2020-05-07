Giannis Antetokounmpo's 'I'm going to Warriors' tweet clearly hackjob

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo obviously had his Twitter account hacked Thursday afternoon.

One of the tweets posted by the hacker said: "I'm going to the warriors" with two "prayer hands" emojis.

Giannis' Twitter account was apparently hacked today 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/Co8xoRVY1b — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2020

The Greek Freak was able to regain control and subsequently deleted what was posted.

His two brothers -- Thanasis and Kostas -- also took to social media to set the record straight.

Get off my brother account bro what is wrong with you!???? 😤 — T. Antetokounmpo (@Thanasis_ante43) May 7, 2020

Giannis did not post this — Kostas Antetokounmpo (@Kostas_ante13) May 7, 2020

Giannis' twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked! He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting! — Kostas Antetokounmpo (@Kostas_ante13) May 7, 2020

There has been lots of chatter about Giannis' future over the last couple of months, with growing speculation that he seriously could end up on the Warriors.

If he ends up declining the supermax extension that the Bucks will be offering him this offseason, the "Giannis to the Warriors" narrative will become rampant.

Plain and simple, this topic of conversation isn't going away anytime soon.

