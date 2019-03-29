Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's face light up at a year's worth of gifts from a young fan

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be able to change the art collection on his fridge every day for a year after the kind offer of a young fan.

Antetokounmpo, who injured his ankle in the Milwaukee Bucks’ win Thursday night, was signing autographs for fans earlier this week when he was met with a gift of his own.

This fan gives Giannis a year’s worth of art projects and he was moved by her dedication. pic.twitter.com/gZve619xc2 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 29, 2019

The young artist brought out a purple folder as Antetokounmpo began signing her Bucks jersey and explained what was inside. The MVP candidate’s face lit up and he came around the table to give her a big hug.

“Thank you so much. This is amazing,” he said before the two chatted briefly and shared another hug. They even posed for a photo.

According to Pete Stauffer, who initially uploaded the video to YouTube on Wednesday, the girl is his 11-year-old daughter, Lily. Stauffer said she worked on “several art projects for a year and a half, and kept them in a folder in the hopes to one day deliver to the Greek Freak. He accepted graciously.”

It’s one thing to meet your sports role model. It’s another to receive such warm praise from him in a moment she will think back to forever.

Giannis Antetokounmpo received a kind gift from a young fan this week. (Getty Images)

