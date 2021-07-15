Giannis Antetokounmpo's dramatic block of Deandre Ayton helps Bucks win Game 4 of NBA Finals

There's a reason why he's called the Greek Freak.

And Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered Exhibit A late in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

With the Milwaukee Bucks holding on to a two-point lead with just over a minute remaining, the Suns' Devin Booker tossed an alley-oop pass to Deandre Ayton. Giannis Antetokounmpo rose to the occasion to block Ayton's shot and preserve the Bucks' lead.

Milwaukee went on to win, 109-103, tying of the best-of-seven championship series at two games apiece, and keeping the Bucks' chances alive to win the franchise's first NBA championship since 1971.

"Just a hustle play. I thought I was going to get dunked on, to be honest with you," Antetokounmpo said. "But you know, going down the stretch, just do whatever it takes to win the game. Just put yourself in a position that can win the game.

"I saw the play coming. I saw that (Devin Booker) was going to throw the lob and I was just going to jump vertical toward the rim. Hopefully I can be there in time, and I was there in time and was able to get a good block and go down and get two points.

"So it was a great hustle play."

Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks a shot by the Suns' Deandre Ayton during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

This wasn't Antetokounmpo's first mind-blowing block in the 2021 NBA Finals.

In Game 1 of the Finals, Antetokounmpo – in his first action since hyperextending his left knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals – had a chase-down block of a Mikal Bridges layup attempt. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy noted on the game broadcast how Antetokounmpo's block of Bridges was reminiscent of LeBron James' legendary play on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

