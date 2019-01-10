Giannis Antetokounmpo whips pass into James Harden’s face, gets ball back, assists 3-pointer (video)
Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden are battling for MVP.
But if Antetokounmpo can do this, call the fight right now.
Antetokounmpo pulled the fantastically (and surely accidentally) disrespectful pass-face-pass sequence in the Bucks’ 116-109 win over the Rockets tonight. Sure, Harden scored 42 points, but none were as impressive as Antetokounmpo setting up his assist to Ersan Ilyasova.
Scroll to continue with content