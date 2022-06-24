Giannis Antetokounmpo: Warriors' core 'setting the example' for NBA

Giannis: Dubs' dynasty 'setting the example' for rest of NBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

NBA stars around the league have tipped their hat to the 2021-22 NBA champions after the Warriors defeated the Celtics in the Finals for their fourth title in eight years.

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t watch, but he didn’t need to. He has been around long enough to know what the Warriors built to get to where they are today.

And he’s no stranger to the triple-threat trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and has even shown admiration to the Warriors’ Big Three on multiple occasions.

“Congrats to the Golden State Warriors,” Antetokounmpo said on ESPN’s “NBA Today” on Friday. “It’s been an unbelievable dynasty for them, for those three guys from where they started to where they are right now. It's been an unbelievable journey. For every team, for every player, you want to accomplish the same things like this. They’re setting the example for us.”

It's not often that a team can keep the same core for 10 years, much less find continued success with it.

But the Warriors have done so, are doing so and will continue to do so.

With a fresh group of young talent eager and ready to run it back, along with experienced veterans aging like wine, Golden State isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

And like Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, teams are taking notes.

But next season will display which team can put words into action on the court.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast