Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to team up with his brothers: 'Milwaukee, L.A., wherever – that’d be awesome'

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play with his brothers, and he doesn’t care where that happens. Antetokounmpo made some interesting comments about getting the family back together on the court, and Bucks fans might not be super happy about them.

Antetokounmpo, 25, said he would love to play with his brothers in “Milwaukee, L.A., wherever.”

Of course Giannis would love to team up with his brothers. That's no surprise. But in Milwaukee....or L.A.?!?! pic.twitter.com/07YLE1R2di — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 17, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That’s probably just a harmless comment. Antetokounmpo currently plays in Milwaukee with his brother Thanasis, so the Bucks would be the easiest destination for all of them to play together. His other brother, Kostas, plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, which is why he mentioned L.A. as a destination.

Still, it’s interesting — or perhaps refreshing — to see a player openly talk about playing for another team. Antetokounmpo isn’t explicitly saying he’ll leave the Bucks, but it’s uncommon for players to speak openly about this type of thing. Most players would pledge unwavering loyalty to their current franchise. Antetokounmpo was honest.

None of this means Antetokounmpo will for sure go to whatever team signs or trades for his brothers when he becomes a free agent. But you know teams are going to use Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo as bargaining chips now.

Giannis Antetokounmpo would love to play with both Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Kostas Antetokounmpo. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: