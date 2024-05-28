Giannis Antetokounmpo says he'd 'love to play' for a coach like Panathinaikos' Ergin Ataman after Greek team's EuroLeague Basketball title

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played for many coaches in his basketball career, spanning the NBA and the Greek national team.

In fact, in his 11 years with the Milwaukee Bucks he's already played for six coaches, including three just last season.

The Bucks' two-time MVP wouldn't mind lacing it up for another coach at some point as well: Ergin Ataman.

Ataman just led the Greek team Panathinaikos to its seventh EuroLeague Basketball title and first since the 2010-2011 season on Sunday in Berlin, Germany, a tournament in which Antetokounmpo attended to watch his brother, Kostas, play.

“You’re the No. 1 coach, the best," Antetokounmpo told him on the court after Panathinaikos' 95-80 win over Real Madrid. "I would love to play for a coach like you."

Talk about the ultimate sign of respect from one champion to another.

Antetokounmpo will enter his 12th season in the NBA coached by Doc Rivers, who took on the role in late January after the Bucks fired first-year coach Adrian Griffin. Interim head coach Joe Prunty also stepped in for a few games.

Meanwhile, Vassilis Spanoulis is the coach of the Greek national team. Spanoulis is also new to his role. Antetokounmpo has indicated he wants to play for the team as it attempts to qualify for the 2024 Olympics this summer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo supporting Kostas Antetokounmpo during EuroLeague Basketball championships

Antetokounmpo was courtside for Panathinaikos' Final Four and championship games on Friday and Sunday to support his brother, Kostas, who plays for the team. Giannis praised the atmosphere of the event and had a fun moment with Kostas when he interviewed him off court after the semifinal game.

It wasn't looking great for Panathinaikos in the title game, trailing 36-25, after the first quarter and then by 14 early in the second quarter.

But Panathinaikos kept chipping away and took its first lead of the game at 58-56 on a Kendrick Nunn three-pointer with 6:18 left in the third quarter.

Panathinaikos outscored Real Madrid, 46-26, in the second half to cruise to the title. Panathinaikos' Kostas Sloukas scored a game-high 24 points. Nunn, who Bucks fans might recall from his days with the Miami Heat and the playoff series against Milwaukee in 2020 and 2021, had 21 points. Nunn was the runner-up for NBA Rookie of the Year in 2020.

Kostas Antetokounmpo played three minutes in the championship game and did not score. Giannis was in tears as he hugged his younger brother on the court after the game.

Antetokounmpo's emotions resemble that from when Kostas arrived home in Greece as an NBA champion in 2020 while a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. After all, when one of the Antetokounmpo brothers win, they all do. He called it a "family business" as he blasted his bullhorn.

Who is Ergin Ataman?

Ataman has played and coached for much of his life in Turkey.

The 58-year-old owns a 223-207 coaching record in EuroLeague games, and his teams have won three of the last four championships.

Before signing with Panathinaikos ahead of the 2023-24 season he coached Anadolu Efes, a team based in Istanbul, Turkey. Anadolu Efes won championships in 2020-21 and 2021-22. He has also won several championships in Turkey.

He also coaches the Turkish national team.

Panathinaikos vs. Real Madrid highlights

