Giannis Antetokounmpo says he would beat 'The Rock' in a wrestling match: 'I'll kill him'

Giannis thinks he could take “The Rock” in a wrestling match. (AP)

In this corner, the NBA star known as “The Greek Freak.” In the other corner, the wrestling icon known as “The Rock.” It’s up to you to choose who wins.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo cut a promo on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Friday. Antetokounmpo says he wouldn’t just beat “The Rock” in a wrestling match, he would “kill him.”

"I smell what @TheRock is cookin! Big fan." Giannis on the challenge with @PlanetPat5 to The Rock: pic.twitter.com/ByKlenn0e1 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 4, 2019





Before you get up in arms about that challenge, Antetokounmpo made it very clear he was just kidding. He didn’t want “The Rock” to show up and lay the smack down on him. Antetokounmpo said he was actually a big fan of Johnson’s work.

Still, we can’t help thinking about who would really come out on top. Antetokounmpo has the height advantage at 6-11, but Johnson has the weight advantage. While Antetokounmpo probably has the reach, this isn’t boxing. Johnson is a trained professional in the ring with years of experience. It’s tough to ignore that.

So, who ya got? Opinions may vary, so we’ll just say the one thing everyone can agree on: If you put this match on a pay-per-view, we would spend money to watch it.

