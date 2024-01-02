Giannis Antetokounmpo rises up and throws it down
The Pacers reportedly tried to take the game ball with them after the loss on Wednesday night, which sparked an altercation in Milwaukee.
Today's edition includes the NFL's crowded playoff picture, big wave surfing in Nazaré, 21 straight losses for the Pistons, Draymond Green's anger, and more.
Five players were named to the first-ever All-Tournament Team after the inaugural In-Season Tournament wrapped up on Saturday.
Today's edition includes Ohtani's deferred payments, an NFL comeback for the ages, LaLiga's surprising leader, and more.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
The Panthers did not immediately respond to the incident, which was recorded on video.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus seemed doomed a couple of months ago.
Lamar Jackson had more touchdown passes than incompletions, and Baltimore put together its second straight dominant win against one of the NFL's best teams.
The cannon-armed Flacco hasn't been perfect, but the Browns don't need perfect, especially with their defense.
The Browns are now 4-1 win Flacco at quarterback.
The Class of 2024 will be announced ahead of the Super Bowl in February.
Stars tend to shine during Championship Week. Here is a lineup of players who could blow up and win titles almost on their own.
NC State is the talk of the nation heading into the heart of conference play this month and the new favorite to finish atop a talented ACC.
The Nuggets shot nine more free throws than the Warriors on Christmas, leaving Kerr and Curry exasperated.
Bill Belichick beat the Broncos and stayed .500 or better against every NFL team during his New England tenure. But at what cost to the Patriots' overall future?
The Chiefs are a flawed team that needs its quarterback to be Superman more than ever. And still, if you want to assume the Chiefs have no shot at a deep playoff run, do so at your own risk.
Which pickups can make your fantasy football team a champion? Andy Behrens reveals his top targets for Week 17.
Brock Purdy has been a top-five fantasy QB, but his worst game of the season came at a terrible time.