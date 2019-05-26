Giannis Antetokounmpo returns to MVP chants in Milwaukee despite Game 6 loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo may have abruptly exited his post-loss press conference but he didn’t let down his fans back home in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks arrived back in their home city during the early morning hours after a series-ending 100-94 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. Antetokounmpo, a favorite for the league MVP award, was coming off of a rough outing. He scored 21 points and 11 rebounds in 41 minutes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bucks faithful were still chanting MVP when he arrived in Milwaukee and the 24-year-old superstar shared his appreciation.

🙌@Giannis_An34 thanks fans for their support after the team returned home from Toronto!! pic.twitter.com/k8NCPp26j9 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 26, 2019

Does Giannis need a 2020 Finals berth to stay?

Fans may be working overtime to lure Antetokounmpo into staying. Immediately after the loss, ESPN’s Malika Andrews reported the Bucks’ chances of signing the superstar may hinge on reaching the Finals in 2020 even though he loves the city.

In part she wrote:

In more concrete terms, a source close to Antetokounmpo said that getting to the NBA Finals is not just an ambition, it could tip the scales as he weighs his contractual future.

And if they can reach the NBA Finals next season, the Bucks can improve their chances of signing Antetokounmpo to the supermax in the summer of 2020.

Story continues

Antetokounmpo walked out of his post-game press conference when Andrews asked an unrelated question, further stoking speculation. Though who wouldn’t be frustrated after losing four consecutive games in the Eastern Conference finals after staking a 2-0 lead.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to MVP chants despite a Game 6 loss. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

More from Yahoo Sports: