Giannis Antetokounmpo's production company, Improbable Media, has a new project in development, described by Variety as an "Ocean's Eleven"-style heist comedy set in Greece.

Plot details and cast members are "being kept under wraps, but production is slated to begin this year."

It's the next step for Antetokounmpo's company that also produced the Amazon Prime documentary "Giannis: The Marvelous Journey," which arrived on the streaming service in February. This would be Improbable's first scripted film.

Variety reported that filmmaker Christopher André Marks and his Studio Galazio are joining forces with Antetokounmpo on the project. Galazio has a slate of Greek-themed films and television series in development.

More: A summary of Giannis Antetokounmpo's numerous business ventures and endorsements

Greece has become a hot spot for filming, with the Academy Award-nominated "The Lost Daughter" and "Knives Out" sequel "Glass Onion" among the recent films shot there.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Giannis Antetokounmpo producing an 'Ocean's Eleven-style' heist comedy